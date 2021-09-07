(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Wind farm inauguration

Scandinavia's largest offshore wind farm, Kriegers Flak, powered by Swedish company Vattenfall, was inaugurated on Sept. 6. The first foundation of the wind farm was built in May 2020.

Scandinavia's Wind Farm Now Open

His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince of Denmark, led the inauguration along with Simon Kollerup, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs, according to Electrek.co.

Scandinavia is the latest country to open a wind farm for clean energy after South Korea opened a 1.4-gigawatt wind farm last week.

Anna Borg, the CEO of Vattenfall, said that with the inauguration of the wind farm, they are taking a step closer towards their goal of enabling fossil-free electricity that will support this generation.

Borg added that the company stands as a strong contribution to the country's plan to push through with the green transition, which is why they are happy that the wind farm is now officially in full operation. It can provide fossil-free power to thousands of Danish homes and businesses.

Helene Bistrom, the head of business area wind at Vattenfall, said that the company has been very successful in its project despite being constructed during the peak of the global pandemic. The operation did not fall behind schedule.

The construction of the wind farm shows the commitment of their partners, the public, and the company to promote a carbon-neutral future, according to Reuters.

Also, wind farm underlines the company's strategic ambition to speed up the fossil-free living with the help of renewables.

The 604-megawatt wind farm is considered the largest in Scandinavia so far. It is expected to increase Danish wind power production by 16%. It also features 72 offshore wind turbines, and it has a height of 617 feet or 188 meters.

The wind farm can support the yearly energy consumption of 600,000 Danish households. The wind farm covers 51 square miles or 132 square kilometers, and more than 106 miles or 170 kilometers of cables have been installed underwater.

Kriegers Flak is located in the Baltic Sea, which is 25 miles or 40 kilometers off the coast of Denmark. It is now a part of a new 400 MW interconnector between Germany and Denmark, according to Energy Live News.

Clean Energy was Second-Most Prevalent U.S. Electricity Source

As Europe pushes for clean energy, the United States or the U.S. is not falling behind.

In 2020, clean energy sources had generated 834 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The sources used are hydroelectric, wind, biomass, solar, and geothermal. That is about 21% of all the electricity in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration or EIA.

As for natural gas, it produced more electricity than clean energy in the U.S. in 2019.

For the first time, clean energy had surpassed nuclear and coal in 2020. This happened because less coal was used in the U.S. electricity generation, and there was an increase in wind and solar energy.

The use of coal dropped 20%, while renewables increased 9%. The most prevalent source of U.S. clean energy is wind energy, and it increased 14% last year.

Utility-scale solar increased 26% last year, while small-scale solar, like rooftop solar, increased 19%.

