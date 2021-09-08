Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT or Non-Fungible Token was sold at 740 Ethereum or about $2.9 million to The Sandbox, making it the most expensive price tag for the popular digital collectible.

On top of that, the new record also swept the recent auction price of Sotheby's for the Bored Ape #7090, which was one of the most coveted apes due to its rare solid gold fur, as per NFTPlazas.

The unique ape was sold by one of the leading auction houses to an NFT collector that goes by the name Robistravelling to the tune of 600 ETH or $2.2 million.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sells for $2.9 Million

The Sandbox purchased the Bored Ape #3749 with the most expensive price tag for the collective ever.

The company got its Bored Ape Yacht Club collectible from the Booth Brothers, composed of Andy Booth and James Booth.

It is worth noting that the Booth Brothers are known to be risky investors, going after digital collections that end up with hefty prices.

Both Andy and James Booth previously purchased the Bored Ape #3749 for only 400 Ethereum. As such, the Booth Brothers were able to keep a cool $1.5 million profit from their latest sales.

What's more, The Sandbox is already home to other Bored Apes Collections, such as Mutant Bored Apes and Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and Sotheby's

According to Yahoo News, Sotheby's auction of 107 Bored Ape Yacht Club and 101 Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs is estimated to go to a whopping $12-18 million.

However, this prediction is still viewed as an underestimation by some as both collections are getting more traction. One proof is its recent record-breaking sale to The Sandbox, surpassing what the auction has achieved, so far.

Meanwhile, CryptoNews reported that as of Sept. 6, the total value of biddings has already exceeded the earlier predictions at $19 million with a total of 44 bids.

It is worth adding that the Sotheby's auction will be ending on Sept. 9. Buyers of the Bored Ape NFTs are required to use crypto to pay for it, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and USDC. In addition, the sale will be transacted via Coinbase.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

The Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC is a massive collection of NFTs, totaling to about 10,000 unique pieces.

Similar to CryptoPunks, Bored Ape NFTs have become a popular "blue-chip" collection that caught the attention of iconic personalities, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Elsewhere, another NFT collectible is storming headlines after selling for more than a million as well. This time a JPEG artwork of a rocket called EtherRock recently sold for 1.3 million.

