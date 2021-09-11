(Photo : by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Android phones need an upgrade too. Every year, there are new phones on the market, and if you plan to sell the old one to get a new one, you can do so.

However, there are a few steps that you need to take so your device will be ready to sell.

Android Phones Need to Be Inspected

If your old phone is in good condition, you should not find a buyer much of an issue. If your phone is in good condition, it is important to find a buyer willing to pay the amount you are asking for.

Even if your phone is not in the best shape anymore, you should still be able to get something out of the sale.

Have a reality check before setting a price, have a reality check--check scratches, cracks, blemishes, dents, and other quirks--all of these affect the value.

Erase the Contents On Your Phone

There are steps involved in wiping your Android phone clean. These steps will depend on whether you have a Pixel phone, a Samsung phone, or another Android phone from another manufacturer, according to PCMag.

First, you need to disable the factory reset protection. This feature prevents your phone from being wiped if it ever gets stolen. In order to disable it, you have to turn off your Screen lock by going to the settings.

Next, remove your accounts. You don't want anyone to have any access to your social media accounts. Go to the settings and choose managed accounts. Just tap on the account and choose the "Remove account" option.

Also, factory reset your phone. It will completely wipe off all of your data. Go back to the main settings and select "General management." Select the reset option and choose the "Factory data reset" feature.

Before you get to the factory reset your Android phone, you will see a warning page. It will notify you that any accounts that you are still signed into and apps that you have installed will be removed. If you are ready, tap on reset.

This is the same as getting your Apple phone ready to upgrade by selling or trading it in.

Trade Your Phone

When you trade your Android phone to a manufacturer, there is a chance that the trading price is not the price that you want. It is up to you if you wish to continue or if you want to find another buyer, according to Android Central.

Samsung stated that it is offering a $750 trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip 3. Also, a Galaxy S9 that has been used for three years will have a credit of $150, a Galaxy Note 9 will have a credit of $400, and a Galaxy S10 Plus will have a credit of $400.

If you are trading in Galaxy S20 5G Ultra, you can get up to $750 in trade, according to Pocket-Lint.

As for Google Pixels, it offers up to $600 for a trade-in. If you have a Pixel 4 in good working condition with 128GB storage, you may be offered up to $170.

A Pixel 4a with 128GB will cost $190. A Pixel 3 with 128GB storage will get you $58, and an unlocked Pixel with at least 32GB will be worth $25.01.

