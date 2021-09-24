Going out on an adventure is fun and rewarding, especially if a person wants to unwind and get away from the city life's stress brought by work, school, or a friend, which takes a toll on mental health and the way a person thinks. The best way to get away is to go camping. As observed on several occasions, camping sites usually do not provide any power source as it is remote and away from "reality" or civilization, promoting the mantra "One with Nature."

However, going away on a personal or spiritual retreat does not have to be fully disconnected, as some commodities cannot be foregone, or some priorities which are needed to be brought with one when going on said trips.

These commodities are flashlights, radios, smartphones, laptops, fans, or other camping equipment which rely on energy. A power bank may sometimes not do the trick, and hooking it up on a car's cigarette lighter charger may sometimes be a hassle.

And with that, Bluetti's Portable PV120 or PV200 solar panel may do the trick for you and your power needs.

Bluetti's Portable PV 120 and PV200: Review

Bluetti's solar panel line of products has been upgraded this fall with two recent arrivals: the PV120 and PV200, as well as the brand's new expandable power stations AC300 and AC200MAX.

Of course, a solar panel would be worthless or functionless without a power station that can be hooked up to, as solar panels can only receive and transform the sunlight to electricity. It has no way to give that power to modern ports or sockets, which are the primary way to transfer energy to the device.

What's great about Bluetti's product is that it brings power from anywhere a person is, and it does not have to be a hassle to get power from a remote camping site that is detached from modern offers of electricity and more.

It is easy to set up and compact, and people can do it in seconds and hook it up to the power station for use. However, it is essential to know that solar panels cannot give instant power, so gathering and generating power for a particular device would need some time.

Bluetti has a powerful device on its hand, as it has a waterproofing design on its body, enough to withstand even a rainy day when camping. In addition, the solar panel is paired with a lightweight body made of ABS plastic, and other components.

Features

One of the features of Bluetti's PV solar panel lineup si that it brings power even though there is no direct sunlight that hits it, or there seems to be a lack of the sun's presence hitting the device. Yes, it would be more effective if the Sun shines down on the device, but it is not that big of a deal for Bluetti's device, as it can generate power despite the Sun barely shining.

Bluetti's PV solar panels are made of monocrystalline, which brings similar overall efficiency of around 23%~24%. It's safe to say that they are all the best portable panels in this industry.

The company changed the connection type of solar battery cells from series connection to parallel.

That means each circuit on the panel can operate independently and at the same voltage, resulting in only a minor loss of power in the shadowed area with minimal influence on the rest of your system.

The PV120 and PV200 have 50 percent of shaded performance with their solar panels, meaning that despite being shaded or not receiving enough sunlight, they can still work and receive energy. It has improved a lot since its last batch of solar panels, known as the SP series.

Specs

Comparing the device to its old version from Bluetti, there would be obvious differences that suggest the new device is better than the previous release. The PV series focuses more on power and giving more to use, without the worry of running out of power or getting high and dry when one is at an excursion.

On the other hand, the SP series is still a trustworthy device, but it brings fewer things to the table, compared to that of the PV series, which gives people more value for their money.

With regards to specs and features, it is arguably the PV series that takes on the crown and the edge over the solar panels of the company, especially as it brings a lot of new features to the table that is practical and usable.

Where to Buy?

Bluetti is offering their device for sale on their website and it is widely available for local and overseas shipping.

Users can choose between three options for this deal, and all of this would fit certain needs or requirements for their outdoor trip. It is known that the PV120 and PV200 can be paired with old models of the power stations which can then generate the energy gathered by these panels.

For starters, users can choose the AC300 Debut Bundle that offers a power pack, the power station, or the solar panel in different packages, for different needs. The deal starts from $1,299 to $5,399.

On the other hand, the PV120 120W solar panel is available for $399 and the PV200 200W is available for $549 until 7:00 PM on September 30.

