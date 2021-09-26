Tripit from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel organizer app, has launched additional search capabilities for iPad and iPhone users as a part of the Apple iOS 15 update.

A recent Tripit survey revealed that about 82 percent of respondents managed to travel this summer, and about 98 percent are planning to do so in the following year. As travelers start planning trips for the future, the new Tripit search capabilities now make it easier to find travel details from both previous or upcoming trips.

New Tripit Features for iOS 15 Users

After the latest updates, iOS 15 users can search trip details by brand, airport, date, location, types of plans - like flight, restaurants, hotel, etc. - or more to help travelers do the following activities:

Reference previous bookings when preparing or building expense reports.

Report countries or stated visited for legal or government-required documentation

Use past bookings as a reference for upcoming trips.

Recommend destinations to others

Recall and reminisce past trips

Quickly access details about an upcoming trip if you have multiple plans in Tripit.

With the new search Tripit functionality for iOS, users can just enter a few keywords into the search bar and results will instantly return on your screen. Then, they can click on the exact plan that they're searching for and instantly recall the details needed.

About Tripit

Stay one step ahead from planning to landing with Tripit, the world's highest-rated travel organizing app. Unlike other travel apps, Tripit can help users organize travel plans no matter where they book. Just forward confirmation emails to the Tripit email, and after a few moments, the platform will create a master itinerary for every trip.

Tripit apps come in the base app Tripit, Tripit Pro, and Tripit for Teams. Tripit Pro, which starts at $49 annually, provides users with additional functionalities when they make their booking. It has a Seat Tracker, which lets users know if a better seat opens up; a Fare Tracker that sends updates when airfare prices drop; an Inner Circle feature that informs family, friends, or colleagues of your upcoming plans; and more.

On the other hand, Tripit for Teams has a separate set of features perfect for organizing travels and bookings for teams and groups. Its instant itineraries keep everyone in the group informed and organized, plus a central travel dashboard and a team calendar keep consistent plans for everyone. This is perfect for administrators, office managers, team leaders, and everyone who plans travel for a group of people.

About SAP Concur

SAP Concur is the developer behind the Tripit platforms, a Systems Applications and Products (SAP) developer focused on reinventing travel, expense, and invoice management with tools and platforms that simplify every process and make a better experience for users. The American company was originally founded in 1993 before being acquired by SAP SE in 2014 for $8.3 billion, with the acquisition being completed in December of the same year.

