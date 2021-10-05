Griffin Davis , Tech Times

Tesla has been making drastic efforts to enhance its technology. Recently, the giant EV maker announced opening its largest Asian delivery center in China. 

Tesla Model Y Bodies With Two Giant Single Castings Now in Works! Here are Its Benefits
(Photo : Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
People view a model of the new Tesla Model Y unveiled earlier in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019. - Tesla introduced a new electric sports utility vehicle slightly bigger and more expensive than its Model 3, pitched as an electric car for the masses. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk showed off the "Model Y" late Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the company's design studio in the southern California city of Hawthorne, and the company began taking orders online.

Related Article: Tesla Chip Shortage: Not a Problem This Q3, Engineering Team Found a Way Says Elon Musk 

Aside from building more production and delivery plants, Tesla is mainly focusing on enhancing its electric cars. These include improvements for their parts and systems. 

Now, various sources confirmed that Elon Musk's giant electric company is now working on new Tesla Model Y bodies that have two giant single casting pieces, which would be used for the back and front parts of the in-demand EV model. 

As of the moment, Tesla is already starting to produce more Model Y units at its two giant factories, specifically in Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin. 

Musk also stated that they are focusing on Model Y right now since they are planning to enhance it so that it can change the current auto body engineering. 

New Tesla Model Y Body Type Now Being Developed

According to Electrek's latest report, when Tesla's CEO said that Model Y would be a game-changer in the auto body engineering sector, he is actually referring to how the body parts of various EV models would be designed. 

Tesla Model Y Bodies With Two Giant Single Castings Now in Works! Here are Its Benefits
(Photo : Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Tesla model S sits parked outside of a new Tesla showroom and service center in Red Hook, Brooklyn on July 5, 2016 in New York City. The electric car company and its CEO and founder Elon Musk have come under increasing scrutiny following a crash of one of its electric cars while using the controversial autopilot service. Joshua Brown crashed and died in Florida on May 7 in a Tesla car that was operating on autopilot, which means that Brown's hands were not on the steering wheel.

Also Read: New Tesla Cyberquad Trademark Application Filing Appears! Would the Electric Bike Arrive With Cybertruck?

This means that Tesla would be using mega-casting parts to have single body components for its advanced Model Y units. As of the model, Tesla Model Y's frame still relies on two parts for its rear and front areas. 

However, the giant automaker released new photos showing that it would they would soon use a single-piece body frame. Anonymous Tesla employees also confirmed this important update.  

Benefits of the New Model Y Body Frame

A Tesla engineer provided some details about the benefits that the new Tesla Model Y frame could offer once it is used in actual units. These include the following: 

  • Save on new factory space
  • Vertical integration
  • Make manufacturing simpler
  • Better NVH, lighter, increased range
  • Better supply chain control

This is just one of the efforts made by Tesla to deliver better EV technology to its new and loyal consumers. On the other hand, CNBC reported that the giant EV maker exceeded delivery expectations after bringing more than 240,000 Tesla cars to its consumers. 

For more news updates about Tesla and its upcoming innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.  

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: Tesla Model Y Tesla Tesla Model Y Single Castings Tesla Model Y Single Castings Benefits