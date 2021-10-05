Tesla Model Y Bodies With Two Giant Single Castings Now in Works! Here are Its Benefits

Tesla has been making drastic efforts to enhance its technology. Recently, the giant EV maker announced opening its largest Asian delivery center in China.

Aside from building more production and delivery plants, Tesla is mainly focusing on enhancing its electric cars. These include improvements for their parts and systems.

Now, various sources confirmed that Elon Musk's giant electric company is now working on new Tesla Model Y bodies that have two giant single casting pieces, which would be used for the back and front parts of the in-demand EV model.

As of the moment, Tesla is already starting to produce more Model Y units at its two giant factories, specifically in Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin.

Musk also stated that they are focusing on Model Y right now since they are planning to enhance it so that it can change the current auto body engineering.

New Tesla Model Y Body Type Now Being Developed

According to Electrek's latest report, when Tesla's CEO said that Model Y would be a game-changer in the auto body engineering sector, he is actually referring to how the body parts of various EV models would be designed.

This means that Tesla would be using mega-casting parts to have single body components for its advanced Model Y units. As of the model, Tesla Model Y's frame still relies on two parts for its rear and front areas.

However, the giant automaker released new photos showing that it would they would soon use a single-piece body frame. Anonymous Tesla employees also confirmed this important update.

Benefits of the New Model Y Body Frame

A Tesla engineer provided some details about the benefits that the new Tesla Model Y frame could offer once it is used in actual units. These include the following:

Save on new factory space

Vertical integration

Make manufacturing simpler

Better NVH, lighter, increased range

Better supply chain control

This is just one of the efforts made by Tesla to deliver better EV technology to its new and loyal consumers. On the other hand, CNBC reported that the giant EV maker exceeded delivery expectations after bringing more than 240,000 Tesla cars to its consumers.

For more news updates about Tesla and its upcoming innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

