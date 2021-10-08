(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Cardano Price Prediction | What are the Top 10 Upcoming Blockchain and DAPP Projects on This Cryptocurrency?

The Cardano price prediction is usually split as some believe that this could be the next challenger to Ethereum and Ethereum 2.0 when it comes to smart contracts. Others, however, still believe in Ethereum supremacy, thinking that Cardano prices will plummet.

Cardano Price Prediction

The only way to truly know the correct Cardano price prediction is by doing your own research or DYOR on ADA, the token for Cardano. It's been just a while since Cardano's Alonzo update has just launched, and there is already quite the excitement regarding the cryptocurrency.

As of the moment, there are already a lot of projects lined up in the Cardano cube, and although it will be ideal for studying each and every project, learning about the top 10 Cardano projects might be enough for investors and traders to make a solid decision as to whether they are bullish or bearish on Cardano. Learn more about the top 10 Cardano projects. As seen on the CardanoCube.io website.

Top 10 Cardano Projects

1. SingularityNET

This project would allow anyone in the world to create, share, and even monetize certain AI services at a scale. This is set to be the world's first decentralized AI network.

2. Liqwid

This is an open-source, algorithmic as well as non-custodial interest rate protocol that is built for developers, lenders, and borrowers.

3. SundaeSwap

SundaeSwap is said to be what Uniswap is to Ethereum. This will be a native, scalable decentralized exchange on the popular Cardano Blockchain.

4. World Mobile

This project will provide a way for people to be able to connect anywhere and everywhere. This is expected to be the first mobile network that is owned by people and also built on the blockchain.

5. Centaurify

For creators and artists, this project acts as the live event and music NFT universe. Users will be able to tokenize tickets with NFT as well as Smart contract technology.

6. Cardax

The Cardax DEX will allow liquidity providers as well as traders to participate in a whole new financial market that is reportedly accessible to all.

7. Atala PRISM

This is a decentralized identity solution that will enable people to own their very own personal data on the blockchain.

8. ErgoDEX

This is a decentralized exchange that would allow a quick, effortless, and of course, secure transfer of liquidity between both Ergo and Cardano.

9. Nexo

This is where users can get access to instant Crypto Credit Lines as well as high-yield "earn interest" accounts anytime at any place in the world.

10. PlayerMint

This will be a hub for gamers to get paid in order to play video games in a fungible token that can also be used in a certain marketplace to be able to mint and trade NFTs.

Cardano #3 on CoinGecko

For those that want to learn more about Cardano, check out the website for more information and updates regarding the ongoing projects. For those that are more concerned regarding the price of the cryptocurrency, check out Cardano on CoinGecko, which ranks Cardano as #3 on their list.

