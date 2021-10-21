The Federal Trade and Communication (FTC) is now questioning the likes of Verizon, AT&T, Google Fi, and all six of the largest internet service providers of the US for harvesting personal data without reason. The companies are now called out by the regulatory committee because of their inexplainable act as caught by the agency.

FTC Personal Data Use by ISPs

The FTC has released a report on the recent investigation they had with ISPs and how they have personal data on their hands without any reason behind it. The federal agency has caught these six internet service providers with a questionable data collection practice that the FTC finds to be troubling and odd.

There has been no response from these companies yet, but they are compelled to answer to the FTC, especially with its call upon them and their licenses being on the line with this. It was said that the ISPs did not provide any reason as to why it harvested data and has kept the users in the dark that their personal information is collected.

Six Largest ISPs: Why Harvesting Data?

According to CNET, the six ISPs in question include Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Fi, Comcast Xfinity, and Charter Spectrum in the data collection issue.

It remains a massive talk in the industry, and it still shows that it can potentially endanger consumers and their personal information regarding this revelation by the FTC.

Is My Data Safe with Verizon, AT&T, Google Fi, and MORE?

The answer to the question of safety with these internet service providers remains unknown, especially as these companies have not yet revealed the reason for their lack of disclosures with the data gathering. Earlier this year, Verizon was exposed via a data breach, so they know the feeling of being at the other end of the stick where they are the ones that are being siphoned data from.

Nevertheless, this did not stop them from allegedly doing the same to its customers, as it was pointed out by the FTC, one of the top regulating bodies in the country for telecommunications. This also questions that of Xfinity, a known service provider that has been focused on WiFi connectivity for the modern age.

Data has and always will be a question of safety, and it would be something that can be used by a person whenever necessary. However, if these companies do not use a person's data, they may be breached by malware or threat actors that would then endanger the data of the users which they hold on, and potentially put them in harm's way.

