The Facebook Metaverse has a former Google CEO concerned about its safety and usage in the coming years, especially as it can potentially "damage" and replace human relationships. The metaverse is an augmented reality and virtual reality world that would allow a person to live out anything inside it, replicating several aspects in real life and mixing it with fiction or fantasy.

Facebook Metaverse in Replacing Human Relationships

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has told the New York Times that Facebook or Meta's metaverse would be a massive factor in replacing human relationships once it launches. Not only would it threaten or endanger human interaction, but it could contribute to people choosing more of the AR world rather than the real world outside the lenses.

In the metaverse, people can have power and do whatever they want without the bounds of money, boundaries, restrictions, and more. It would indeed have rules and regulations, but a person's imagination is endless, and there are not as many boundaries in exploring the metaverse once it arrives.

Former Google CEO Sees Danger

While Schmidt did not exactly use the word "danger" in his interview, this is still something that he pertains to, as it would be a potential hindrance for a person in choosing to interact in the real world. The former Google CEO said that there might come a time where people would choose their goggles and the metaverse instead of participating in real-world events.

The metaverse may be a place where a person would feel appreciated or happy, and it could potentially be the preferred place where a user would stay.

Facebook Metaverse

The Facebook Metaverse is a massive thing now, especially as Facebook has officially announced that it would be called "Meta," the rebrand of the social media company. It seems so that Facebook would not be a social media company anymore, as it was before, and it would focus on bringing different technology to people with its products.

Facebook and other social media like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp would still stay, but Meta would now be the new name and face of the company. Oculus will continue to create its products, and it would focus on creating its VR products that would potentially help on expanding its AR and VR focus.

The metaverse which Zuckerberg showed on the latest Facebook Connect event highly resembles the "Ready Player One," film based on the novel by Ernest Cline with the same name. The metaverse would represent and bring reality in a new light, something that mixes in fiction and everything that a person wants, immersing them into technology.

