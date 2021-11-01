(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Mark Cuban Says 'You Don't Have to Spend a Lot of Money' When It Comes to Cryptocurrency Adaptation

Shark Tank CEO as well as the proud owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team Mark Cuban, who is also the CEO of a crypto trading platform known as Voyager, shared his sentiments when it comes to cryptocurrency adaptation. Mark Cuban reportedly gave advice regarding people that are still thinking about starting to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Mark Cuban on Cryptocurrency

As per Mark Cuban, according to News.Bitcoin.com, people don't really have to spend a lot of money in order to learn. It was noted that cryptocurrency is not like the stock market where it is "almost impossible."

Mark Cuban gave some advice regarding getting into cryptocurrency just recently during the partnership announcement between both the Dallas Mavericks as well as Voyager. They were reportedly asked whether it is now too late to get into cryptocurrency as well as what other new crypto investors should know before investing.

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich Gives Thoughts

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich replied that it is never too late and that as of the moment, it is actually the right time to get into it, as reported on Mavs. Ehrlich noted that he thinks that it's the first half of the first quarter when it comes to crypto adoption.

It was stated that about 220 million people already have crypto as of the moment and they anticipate this to reach a billion in the course of just four years. It was noted that this shows where people can still go with crypto as well as crypto adoption.

Mark Cuban's 12-Year-Old Son on Dogecoin

Cuban noted that there is actually no need to spend a lot of money in order to learn. He noted that it is not like the stock market where it is almost impossible. Cuban also said there are a few platforms that are exempt, needing only $10 in order to get started.

He then shared that as of the moment, his 12-year-old son even got him into dogecoin when it cost less than a penny. He was then like "let's do this" due to it being a very cheap way for his son to learn about how cryptocurrency works.

Read Also: IOTA to Bring 'Zero Fees' Smart Contracts | Beta Version Finally Released

Starting Small

There were also questions regarding what one needs to know especially if it is their first time to get into crypto. Ehrlich then advised that investors need to enter small and start to learn a little bit. Starting small was noted as always wise when it comes to starting financial investments. Buyers and investors can then work their way up.

He reportedly continued noting that when the investors start learning and understanding more, they can then start increasing their investment from there. Cuban also cautioned that when one is spending their money, they ought to be careful.

Cuban also shared that there is a difference as there are crypto investments and there are also things like Shiba Inu or SHIB and Dogecoin or DOGE that "aren't investments." Investors should also be aware of potential scams like the Squid Game coin.

Related Article: Analysts Warn of Pullback in Crypto ETF Launch | 'No FOMO'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.