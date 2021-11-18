Expensive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines could arrive as the giant health firm said that it now wants to make more profit from its product.

One of its scientists even defended the decision of the vaccine creator, saying that it didn't make that much profit compared to other companies.

Of course, there could be some consumers who would be disappointed with AstraZeneca's price change, especially since the global COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

Right now, AstraZeneca is considered the second-largest vaccine manufacturer across the world. The giant health company was able to disperse around 2 billion doses.

However, it still falls short of Sinovac, a Chinese health firm, which was able to supply more than 2.1 billion vaccines to date.

Expensive AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine?

According to Gizmodo's latest report, AstraZeneca would soon make its COVID-19 vaccine pricier compared to its current cost. The U.K.-based health company announced that the majority of the medicines it would deliver before the year ends would be expensive.

"We can only begin to say the pandemic is actually over once there is really wide, equitable, widespread access to vaccines all around the world," said Sandy Douglas, the health expert defending AstraZeneca.

He added that the giant vaccine developer hadn't made huge revenues from its medicine compared to other medical firms. But, Douglas did not disclose the names of the companies he was referring to.

While AstraZeneca's vaccine is about to become more expensive, Pfizer's COVID-19 pill would be cheaper, announced that a new licensing agreement would allow generic-drug makers to produce its product.

AstraZeneca's Vaccine Shows New Promising Performance

AstraZeneca is considered one of the most efficient COVID-19 vaccines provided in various countries across the globe.

Now, Channel News Asia reported that a new result showed that this health innovation could prevent the novel coronavirus in longer-term. You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, some U.S. restrictions prevent people who received Sinovac, Sputnik V, and other COVID-19 vaccines from entering the country.

