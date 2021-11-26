(Photo : Image from Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash) Cybersecurity Efficacy is Expected to Grow by 144% with Zero-Trust Architecture

The efficacy of cybersecurity is expected to grow 144% with the help of zero-trust architecture. Zero-trust principles work by ensuring that even if attackers are able to know a users' password, location/IP, and username, they still won't be able to steal data.

Research on Zero-Trust Deployment

With 2022 coming in fast, Symmetry Systems and Osterman Research have just released a new report detailing how certain organizations are planning to deploy zero-trust architecture. In relation to this, 53% of the respondents to the research cited high-profile ransomware attacks being their primary motivator.

According to the story by VentureBeat, incorporating zero-trust principles directly into modern security can help ensure no point of failure despite systems being breached. To explain further, zero-trust principles help ensure that despite attacks having access to users' usernames, passwords, and location/IP, they will still not be able to gain information applicable to roles, identity and access management or IAM, and also some cloud-network perimeters.

Zero-Trust Helps Improve Cybersecurity Protection Efficacy by 144%

Currently, the industry is living in a hybrid-cloud environment where developers, users, supply-chain vendors, and even contractors are able to get data through a web of static infrastructure as well as cloud applications. With this, legacy control solutions in place for data rely deeply on internal developers' set IAM rules and other authorization policies made for customer-facing web services.

As per the report, the zero-trust architecture is expected to help improve total cybersecurity protections' efficacy in order to stop data breaches by 144%. The report is also crediting an emphasis made on securing customer data which is another motivator directly behind potential enterprise-wide deployment.

Elements that Could Improve Zero-Trust Initiatives

Other important highlights from respondents would include barriers encountered when directly deploying a zero-trust architecture, the existing cybersecurity protections confidence level, the top ten data sources that need protection, and also the total IT budget allocation towards zero-trust initiatives by year.

The report directly references data coming from an in-depth survey of 125 different security and IT decision-makers in midsize all the way to large organizations. The survey involved people that are knowledgeable regarding how their organization made use or is planning to implement zero-trust architecture.

Surveys on Zero-Trust Architecture Implimentation

The survey also asked participants why their organization had intentionally made a choice not to do so for those that haven't implemented zero-trust architecture just yet. As per the report by Osterman Research, 73% of the respondents were focused on identity and access management or IAM for their employees as a key "design modification" for them to deploy zero trust.

55% of the respondents all expressed that dealing with certain limitations in legacy systems is their top barrier when it comes to embracing zero trust. 53% of respondents cited high-profile ransomware incidents as their top motivator when it came to zero trust integration which is closely followed by 45% hybrid models and 51% remote work models.

