Tesla may have been crowned as the best electric vehicle manufacturer, but it isn't every consumer's top pick.

Tesla's Upcoming Cybertruck Is Currently Not A Fan Favorite

Despite being the best-selling EV, Tesla fell short in a consumer survey, showing Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

If recalled, Tesla has been headlining news for all sorts of vehicles they produce, even with its long-promised Cybertruck that many have been anticipating.

However, a recent consumer survey says they're not betting on Tesla's electric pickup truck.

What got the most vote is Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

What The Consumer Survey Has To Say

As cited in a recent survey done by Autolist, legacy automaker Ford got the most votes for its highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck, F-150 Lightning.

The Autolist survey created a poll for 1,100 car shoppers around late October and early November in the segment of which upcoming electric pickup will they most likely buy.

Thirty-eight percent of survey respondents said they'd go for Ford's approaching F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

Coming for second place with a vote of 26% is Chevy's Silverado Electric, which is set to be released on Jan 5, 2022. The third was GMC'S Hummer EV SUT, with 11% votes. Then, with 5%, Rivian's R1T landed in fourth place.

Among the most-voted vehicles, Rivian is the only automaker that started its production and delivered vehicles to car purchasers.

But the question is, why Ford?

Ford's F-150 Lightning was voted by existing and first-time EV and truck buyers from all income brackets and shoppers aged over 35 years old.

"Ford's Lightning has all the ingredients of success," said Corey Lydstone, president and CEO of Autolist.

Lydstone also believes that the brand itself transcends the EV marketplace. Ford's EV also took note of how styles and features would appeal to already-owners and first-time buyers. Most importantly, it has a reasonable price range.

The CEO of Autolist also acknowledged that Americans have an 'appetite for all things truck-related, and Ford happens to be the crowd favorite at the moment.

Interestingly, Autolist's poll found consistency among respondents' concerns about buying EVs in general.

The cost came first with 28% of votes, while range with 25% and access to charging with 20% votes followed.

Moreover, Lydstone saw some bright spots for Rivian's R1T in this survey, saying it ranked the highest in terms of Performance, Range, Styling, Features, and Practicality.

"Rivian has more to fear from Ford than it does from Tesla, given how the Lightning is more of a competitive threat than the Cybertruck will be if it ever reaches production," Lydstone said.

Autolist and other car shoppers should anticipate how Ford's EV will co-exist with Rivian's in the market.

To date, Ford's upcoming EV has already gained over 160,000 refundable pre-orders.

But reports for Tesla's Cybertruck said it surpassed over 1 million pre-orders.

Now, Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck did win in the survey. But among buyers aged 35 and under. Ford's F-150 Lightning just won all age brackets with their EV debuting soon.

