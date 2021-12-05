(Photo : unsplash/Matthew Ball) Amazon app

Alexa fans outside the United States are longing to access the technology in their own country. Alexa was initially launched as an exclusive service in the United States in 2014.

As for 2021, the voice assistant can be accessed in more than 40 countries, but you will need to take a different route.

Can You Use Alexa in Non-Supported Countries?

You can access Alexa outside the United States, but Amazon has added so many barriers that it will take so much effort before it can work, according to Android Authority.

To start, you will need an international version of the Amazon Echo Dot, a first-generation Amazon Echo Plus, or a second-generation Amazon Echo.

It should be possible for you to purchase one or more of these devices on Amazon, but the chances are you will have to order the device from Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Amazon Germany, and it costs quite a lot, especially in shipping.

You will also have to download the Alex app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. You can set up the device via Alexa's official website alexa.amazon.com. However, the app is needed for full control over routines and settings.

If the app is not available in your region, you will have to temporarily change the location and billing settings for the Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store for iPads and iPhones.

Keep in mind that this move is not practical because there is a possibility that it will wreak havoc on the other app subscriptions that you are signed up for.

Some features of Alexa are blocked on international Amazon Echo models. These features of Alexa include shopping, news, businesses, and traffic.

Also, some skills will not work, such as iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Audible, which are services exclusive in the United States.

In several regions, you can use TuneIn Radio, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Smart home functions do work such as timers, alarms, calendar, weather, and task list. You can also access news briefings as long as okay with them being region-specific.

Before getting a device for Alexa, it is best to review the product pages to see what restrictions apply in your country.

Keep in mind that Alexa can speak Spanish, German, or English on international Echo models, so you can only choose between the three.

Which Countries Support Alexa?

The countries that support Alexa are the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Japan, Canada, India, Belgium, Chile, Bulgaria, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Colombia, Cyprus, Estonia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Greece, Finland, Iceland and Hungary.

The Alexa service can also be accessed in Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Malta, Peru, Panama, Poland, Slovakia, Portugal, Uruguay, and Sweden.

Alexa has several skills that are beneficial to the user, including the Alexa Guard that protect your home because it uses the microphone in the Echo devices to listen for any signs of a break-in.

You can also use the Audible skill so you can hear an audiobook read aloud. There is also a free book that you can read monthly, according to Business Insider.

