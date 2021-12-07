(Photo : unsplash/Jason Goodman) Meeting Unrest

Unrest is a modern and progressive start-up accelerator providing 16 weeks and over 161 hours of structured support delivered by world class experts to founders and teams at purposeful, consumer-facing start-ups.

Building brands that need to exist not just because of what they do but how they look, how they behave, and how they make you feel.

Brands that will define their categories from day one. The program is backed by key bodies called SEEDRS, the highest-grossing European equity crowdfunding platform, as well as B-Corp, the leading certifying body for sustainable business practices .It is also backed by Uncommon Creative Studio bringing brand and purpose to the program from the get-go.

Unrest's Impressive Accelerator Program

A recent study, conducted by Kantar Consulting, discovered that purpose driven brands grow at twice the speed - Unrest backs a progressive program that will create up to 30 new purpose driven brands a year. Every start-up will be aligned to at least one of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Unrest presents a different premise , which is a modern accelerator with a focus on disciplines such as brand, founder wellbeing and impact, not usually seen in these programs.

This emphasis will be baked in from the start with key partner Uncommon Creative Studio on board to help grow brands in the cohort that people actually wish existed.

Unrest's Diverse Founders

Unrest is committed to investing in diverse founders, supporting founders that reflect the society we live in.

In this first cohort launching this month, 91% of the start-ups are made up of mixed and all female teams. Currently, VCs share of capital going to female only or mixed teams is at a staggering low 5%.

Unrest will be based in Uncommon's offices in the heart of Clerkenwell - offering a base for every cohort.

This month, Unrest conducted their first official application process - the cohort consists of 11 unique and ambitious start-ups ready to make a dent through the program.

The businesses are across numerous industries in health & wellness, food & beverages and retail & marketplaces.

Unrest's Pilot Program

Unrest originally trialed the accelerator with a pilot program, of which the alumni has already raised over 2 million pounds in pre-seed investment. Not only that, 80% of the first cohort raised and exceeded the valuation needed for their model to be profitable.

This includes Béa Fertility, the first at-home fertility treatment, making ICI fertility treatment accessible and affordable. The business was cited as one of WIRED's 2021 100 Hottest Start-ups in Europe and since leaving the program, Béa has gone on to raise $1m in funding.

Then there is Griddle that paved the way for modern bakery with the first plant-based waffles in the United Kingdom. Griddle who recently announced branches at Sainsbury's, Whole Foods, and Selfridges.

Outtrip is also included, a business that harnesses the rental market to help create more sustainable ways we can travel and experience new places. Unrest played a key role to launch Outtrip's service in the United Kingdom.

