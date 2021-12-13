CNN Plus, CNN's upcoming streaming service, has welcomed a familiar face from Fox News, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. Wallace is set to host a weekday program that will feature interviews with prominent figures in politics, business, and the like.

The streaming service is set to launch in the first quarter of next year. Wallace's program will already be available as soon as the service launches.

CNN Plus Welcomes Chris Wallace

CNN Plus, CNN's upcoming streaming service, has a new anchor and it's none other than Chris Wallace.

"Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022," CNN announced in a statement.

According to a report by The Verge, "The 18-year Fox News veteran announced his departure during his final 'Fox News Sunday,' stating that he 'wants to try something new.'"

The report notes that Wallace's long-term contract is expiring this year and the anchor has decided not to renew with the network.

In the CNN statement, Chris Wallace said that he is "thrilled" to join the upcoming streaming service of the network after decades of working in broadcast and cable news.

"I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape-and finding new ways to tell stories," Wallace said.

The Verge says in its report that CNN will be hosting a weekday show on CNN Plus and is an original content that viewers can enjoy on the stream service. Wallace is set to interview prominent figures from politics, business, sports, and more in the program.

Per the CNN statement, more information about Chris Wallace's show will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. The network will also reveal new hires as well as the full lineup of CNN Plus in the same amount of time.

Who is Chris Wallace?

Chris Wallace is the longtime host of "Fox News Sunday." Prior to joining Fox, Wallace worked for ABC News for 14 years.

The news anchor is also a "New York Times" bestselling author. His books are "Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice" and "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World."

Wallace has received numerous awards throughout his career. He has won three Emmy Awards, the Peabody Award, and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, among others.

CNN Plus

CNN Plus is CNN's upcoming streaming service that will feature both original programming as well as content previously aired on the network.

As already mentioned, the streaming service is set to launch during the first quarter of next year. Chris Wallace's show will be available at launch.

According to The Verge, among the previous CNN content that will be part of CNN Plus are "Anothony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," and "This is Life with Lisa Ling."

