The U.S. government might be hiding huge stockpiles of BTC (Bitcoin). However, the authorities of the United States are not stealing them in any way.

Their Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were acquired from illegal digital coin miners. Most of the states in the U.S. are currently using crime-fighting tools against cryptos, which were cryptographically built.

"The government is usually more than a few steps behind the criminals when it comes to innovation and technology," said the former federal cybercrime prosecutor, Jud Welle.

However, the cybercrime expert explained that U.S. authorities would soon have better methods for seizing illegally acquired cryptos. But, the enhancements would still take three to five years.

The U.S. Collects Huge Cryptos and Auctions Them

According to CNBC's latest report, the confiscated Bitcoin and other digital tokens were auctioned to various companies. Back in 2018, the U.S. government auctioned around 500 BTC to Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company in the United States.

On the other hand, the American authorities also sold another BTC stockpile worth around $56 million. The collected Bitcoin tokens were a part of the recent Ponzi scheme case, which involved Bitconnect, a cryptocurrency lending program.

The accumulated funds were then dispursed to the victims of the malicious campaign. If you want to know more details about the crypto auction history of the U.S. government, all you need to do is visit this link.

People With the Most Cryptos

Since the U.S. government collects illegally mined cryptocurrencies, this state body is considered among those who have the most digital tokens.

Aside from the American gov., there are also other individuals who are collecting huge amounts of cryptos, legally. Entrepreneur provided some of the names of the richest people who own blockchain tokens. These include the following:

In other news, Elon Musk announced that it is now prepared to accent Dogecoin as one of its payment methods. Meanwhile, Visa's new crypto advisory practice was rolled out. This blockchain innovation is expected to help current and new digital coin investors.

