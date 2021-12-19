(Photo : by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.3



A third Log4J security flaw has been revealed by the Apache Software Foundation or ASF. As such, it released another patch to fix the latest "critical" or high severity bug found from the Java-based logging system.

Third Log4J Security Flaw

As per the report by The Register, the latest bug found on the infamous Log4J logging system carries a 7.5 out of 10 rating, which means that it is considered a high severity or "critical" security flaw.

The CVE-2021-45105 security vulnerability was specifically found on the 2.0-alpha1 up to the 2.16.0 version of Log4J.

On the other hand, the latest fix for the third bug of the open-source logging system of Apache is dubbed version 2.17.0.

The Register further noted that the latest security patch that was released is the third of its kind for merely the past ten days since the flaw was first discovered.

According to the news story by Hacker News, the latest flaw found on the open-source system was born from the "incomplete" fix for the previous CVE0-2021-442288, which is known as the Log4Shell vulnerability.

ASF went on to credit the cybersecurity experts and researchers behind the discovery of the latest flaw in Log4j, which was first reported by Hideki Okamoto from Akamai Technologies, along with another researcher who decided to be unnamed.

Log4J Security Flaw

It is worth noting that the first recent critical security flaw found in the Log4J system was from its version 2.14.0.

Since the first time the high severity vulnerability was first discovered, thousands of cyberattacks have already been carried out.

To be precise, the Log4J attacks have already reached 840,000 in just the first three days since the latest security flaw saw the light of day. What's more, cybersecurity firms further claimed that there have been a whopping 100 attacks for every minute since.

It comes even as Apache has already issued a patch for it through version 2.15.0, which was released to kill the CVE-2021-44228 security flaw.

Instead, it turns out that the first patch update of ASF did not actually address the "critical" security issue at hand. As such, Apache had to roll out another fix for the alarming flaw in the open-source logging system with the version 2.16.0 patch.

However, yet again, the said security patch did not completely fix the issue in the system.

As such, the foundation behind the Log4j software is releasing another solution to the latest security bug, which extends the never-ending saga of its vulnerabilities.

It is interesting to note that some cybersecurity researchers even predicted that the Log4j vulnerabilities could take months or years before it is completely gone.

