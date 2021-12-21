Apple is Preparing the Trial Production For Third-Gen iPhone SE 2022: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing for the trial production of the iPhone SE 3, according to the latest report. Next year, the Cupertino giant's suppliers will now eye to roll out the mass production of the smartphone for its 2022 launch.

What could we expect so far for this third-gen iPhone SE model?

iPhone SE 3 Trial Production

According to a Chinese news outlet MyDrivers, the iPhone SE 3's trial production phase will soon start. The expected launch date for the Apple handheld will be in Q1 2022 towards post-March of next year.

In another report from Gadgets NDTV earlier this week, this smartphone could potentially come with Apple's A15 Bionic chip on top of 5G connectivity and 3GB RAM.

Besides that, analysts from JP Morgan believed that the iPhone SE 5G is a huge game-changer in the market. The experts said that this product could attract billions of regular Android smartphone owners.

Related Article: iPhone SE Viral Story: How to Get It For Free- This Man Did It After Ordering a Kilo of Apples

Expected Specs of Third-Gen iPhone SE

In another report from Macrumors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the upcoming iPhone SE could likely sport the similar design of a smartphone that has a Touch ID home button. Moreover, we could anticipate the same screen size as we saw for the previous model for this third-gen smartphone.

The thing is, its screen size could retain its original measurement at 4.7 inches. However, the major difference for the iPhone SE 3 will be the set of its improved cameras.

Specifically, we could expect a 12-megapixel cam sensor to be attached to this model aside from the X60M 5G baseband chip. We mentioned 3GB RAM earlier, but we could also see another variant: 4GB RAM.

The undergoing production phase of the Apple iPhone SE 3 is not the only one that we should keep our eye on. Aside from this handheld device, several rumors circling the iPhone SE Plus variant, which allegedly comes with a 6.1-inch display.

According to the sources, this model could touchdown in 2023. Instead of having a notch, this variant would boast a hole-punch display similar to Honor Magic 2.

Could We See iPhone 14 Soon?

Tech Times reported back in November that the Apple iPhone SE was leaked to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2022. It turned out that this speculation is now on the verge of happening, according to the latest report.

Just in time, the rumors pointed out iPhone SE's release. Another leak came out about the iPhone 13's predecessor. At that period, sources said that the iPhone 14 could most likely come out in Q3 2022.

If this happens, expect a lot of 5G improvements that would go along the way. To note, we could see a more advanced chipset in this release. If not, let's stick to our narrative that it would reuse the A15 bionic processor of the company.

Read Also: Android Phone's Haptic Feedback, How to Disable and Adjust the Feature

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.