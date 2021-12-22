BTC to Become Stable by 2022? Crypto Experts Claim More EFTs Could Arrive

BTC (Bitcoin) and other cryptocurrencies are expected to be more stable once 2022 enters the picture. Right now, these rising digital coins are still volatile since their values are quite unpredictable.



This is also one of the main reasons some people are still hesitant about crypto investing. However, some experts claimed that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital coins would soon have more stability after 2021.

As of the moment, cryptocurrency innovations are appearing from across the globe. Recently, TechTimes reported that Visa's crypto advisory practice had been rolled out for mainstream adoption.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla would soon consider Dogecoin as one of its payment methods. These details clearly show that the blockchain industry is now becoming more accepted by the world.

BTC to Become Stable by 2022

According to CNN Business Edition's latest report, the total value of the crypto industry right now has reached more than $2.2 trillion. As of the moment, the leading digital coin is Bitcoin, with more than $920 billion value.

On the other hand, Ethereum is also closing the gap, thanks to its popularity when it comes to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and smart contacts. Because of this, ETH reached a market value of $475 billion.

Both of these cryptocurrencies serve as a sign that the blockchain industry could soon become more stable.

"More than once we have observed a correction in the market. If institutional investors begin to take profits, then it can cause a ripple effect," said Bitfrost Partners Manager Anton Chashchin.

More Crypto EFTs to Arrive?

Right now, EFTs (exchange-traded funds) for various cryptocurrencies are already existing. This allows investors to have more choices when deciding to put their money in the blockchain market.

Investopedia explained that EFT is a type of security that tracks the sector, index, commodity, and other assets of cryptocurrencies. Investors can purchase these EFTs and then sell them back on a stock exchange.

Bitcoin and other digital coins already have EFTs. Now, experts claim that more exchange-traded funds could still arrive by 2022.

