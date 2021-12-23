Battery replacement fees can rack up a hefty sum for EV owners but rarely does it lead to someone blowing up their car. With that, the owner of a Tesla Model S from Finland decided to do just that by strapping dynamite to his car after he was told that a battery replacement he needed would cost $22,000.

Information Regarding Prices on EV Repairs Remain Scarce

According to the story by Engadget, there is still not a lot of information regarding how much EVs cost in general. To add, this is reportedly true, especially for Tesla vehicles, specifically when it comes to battery replacement costs.

As per the publication, it's difficult to answer how much owning this particular service costs since most Tesla battery replacements are done under warranty. To expand, Tesla earlier offered eight-year unlimited mileage powertrain warranties for both the Model X and the Model S.

Initial Production of the Model S Started in 2012

With the production of the Model S starting in 2012 and the company pumping up higher volumes later on in 2014, only recently have those vehicles started coming off their powertrain warranty.

As per Engadget, they have seen quotes for Tesla battery pack replacements ranging from $20,00 all the way up to $30,000, which is basically a lot of money. The good news, however, is that the Tesla battery pack is commonly known to last for a long time.

Tesla Model S Battery Replacement Could Cost Up to $22,500

Another Model S owner was also told that they would need to spend $22,500 to replace their battery which was basically as much as the value of the EV itself. Fortunately, the owner of the Model S was able to find a third-party repair shop that was able to fix their car for a fraction of the quote.

A similar case happened to Tuomas Katainen from Finland, where he was told that he would have to spend $22,000 to get a battery pack replacement for his 2013 Tesla Model S, which was out of warranty.

Tesla Owner Decided to Blow Up His Own Car

Due to not being able to find third-party shops to repair the pack, Katainen decided to go a different route. To be specific, the owner decided to reach out to Pommijätkät on YouTube, which is a channel popular for blowing things up.

They decided to strap around 66 lbs of dynamite to the EV and blow the 2013 Tesla Model S up. Despite the antics, Engadget stated that their decision "sounded like a reasonable solution" towards an expensive battery replacement.

To be fair to them, they were able to remove the non-functioning battery pack as well as some other expensive parts, just like the electric motor, before ultimately blowing up what was left of the car.

