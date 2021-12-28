Logan Paul used 15 Game Boy Color handheld gaming consoles, including its rare limited-edition releases, to produce a Pokemon tabletop made out of resin.

However, it turns out that folks online are mad at Paul for destroying the classic gaming consoles in the process of preserving them by pouring transparent epoxy resin.

Logan Paul Game Boy Colors Resin Tabletop

As per the report by ComicBook.com, the American YouTuber posted a video on TikTok to showcase his latest project, wherein he poured resin over a total of 15 classic Game Boy Color consoles.

Paul used the see-thru epoxy resin to flaunt the Game Boy Color on the tabletop as part of its design.

It is worth noting that the YouTuber used varying faceplates and colors of the classic Game Boy console.

According to the news story by Kotaku, the social media personality further showed in the TikTok video that he posted a day after Christmas, or Dec. 26, that the tabletop included rare Game Boy Color consoles.

To be more precise, one of them is a limited edition version of the Nintendo console that carries a Pokemon theme. The tabletop project also included a rare dandelion yellow release of the Game Boy.

The online figures posted another video to show a follow-up of his Pokemon tabletop.

The second clip showed that the table is now finished with light accents which change its color to multiple hues. All the while preserving the classic Nintendo consoles.

Logan Paul's Game Boy Table Got Online Folks Mad

However, it seems that there are tons of people online who got furious with the new arts and craft endeavor of the social media personality and prominent figure on YouTube.

Some fans of the classic Game Boy Color console appear to have taken offense from his project, which broke them altogether after Paul poured in resin epoxy over them.

Comicbook.com further noted in the same report that the retro gaming console in his tabletop usually sells for nearly $70 on online e-commerce platforms like eBay.

Not to mention that the rare and limited edition variants of the Game Boy could even be sold at a heftier price tag.

Today the world lost 15 beautiful Game Boy Colors 😔 https://t.co/1yPJcqdH0b — Bob Wulff ,(*´∀`)🤌 (@BobWulff) December 26, 2021

