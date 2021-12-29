Apple is usually known for cranking up the volume of its latest smartphone offerings, each one being more powerful than the rest. Due to this, a certain iPhone 14 rumor saying the upcoming phone could come with less storage stirs a lot of confusion.

Apple iPhone 14 Could Come with 'Significantly' Smaller Storage

According to the story by MacRumors, the Apple iPhone 14 may arrive with a "significantly" smaller amount of storage as per a questionable report. The information came from a research note that MacRumors obtained.

Apple initially noted that it would launch four different Apple iPhone 14 models in September of next year. This includes iPhone 14, 6.1-inches, iPhone 14 Max, 6.7 inches, iPhone 14 Pro, 6.1-inches, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, 6.7-inches.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

As per the research note with Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu, an analyst, noted that the standard iPhone 14 models will be sold with just 64GB of storage. This is a significant drop from the recent phones, as also reported by iMore.

As of the moment, both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini lineup are already expected to start at 128GB of storage. Besides, these phones will be coming with additional configuration options for 256GB and 512GB of storage.

Potential Reason for Dropping Storage

The publication noted that a reduction of the entry-level storage offering, however, actually seems quite unlikely due to users usually pushing for more storage instead of less storage. To expand, Apple could use smaller storage starting quality in order for them to sell the entry-level iPhone 14 at a more affordable price.

As of the moment, however, it remains unclear if this change is directly linked to any potential price reductions that could happen. Nonetheless, the publication notes that this rumor could be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.

Read Also: Apple Bans Browsing and Limits New York Stores From Picking Up Online Orders Amidst Omicron Surge

Possible iPhone 14 Specs

In a much more possible claim, Pu also noted that the two Pro models would be sold with 8GB of memory which is a significant increase compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro's current 6GB of memory.

Although the publication notes that having 8GB of memory for the iPhone 14 Pro does seem quite possible, other forecasted iPhone 14 specs by Pu still seem less likely. These include claims that all of the four iPhone 14 models will be equipped with a 120Hz display.

Apple is mostly known for having a high refresh rate for its high-end device displays only. To add, Ross Young, a reliable display industry analyst as per MacRumors, also noted that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models would only be equipped with 60Hz displays.

Related Article: How to Spot Fake AirPods | Fake Buds on Amazon and eBay

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.