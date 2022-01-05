(Photo : BBalance/ Bath mat) Bath mat

BBalance is the world's first smart bath mat with footprint recognition that combines three key health measurements into one; BBalance is a weight scale, balance and stability reader, and posture evaluator.

BBalance Bath Mat's Technology

BBalance has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for being the first connected product to merge more than two health risk and wellness factors and coach you to make improvements to a daily self-care home routine.

The artificial intelligence (AI) brains and pressure-mapping technologies are hidden beneath a removable, washable, soft, cotton bath mat that allows BBalance to blend naturally into any room decor as it automatically collects your data.

Like other plush bath mats with antislip backing, BBalance protects you from slipping and keeps your feet warm.

But unlike any other bath mat, BBalance automatically stores your weight, posture, and balance measurements so you can view progress any time via the BBalance app, available through the Apple Store and Google Play.

Use the app for access to daily coaching to achieve your personal best (e.g. for yoga, pilates, and overall fitness enthusiasts.)

BBalance Capabilites

The smart operating system inside BBalance has capabilities to help people stay motivated through actionable insights about weight and fitness goals.

It can also coach individuals about mindfulness for improved posture, balance, and muscle tone. → Reduce anxiety in people who get stressed about normal daily weight fluctuations.

BBalance can differentiate multiple family members - from preschoolers to grandparents. Footprint recognition sensors identify each user, while artificial intelligence personalizes the experience to meet the goals of each member of a household.

It can monitor the effectiveness and compliance of post-treatment medical recommendations for conditions such as scoliosis. (Collaborative research is currently underway.) → Evaluate rehabilitation to improve balance, minimize injury and risk of falling.

BBalance can adapt to a user's position patterns (e.g. while stepping out of the shower, brushing teeth, drying hair), ensuring that measured weight doesn't vary based on user movements.

It can send notification (opt-in) to a parent or medical provider regarding development (weight, posture, foot size, spinal alignment) and progress.

Jean-Marc Druesne, the CEO of BBalance, said that their mission is to simultaneously fulfill the needs of users and their medical providers, which is why they have collaborated with medical and biomechanical professionals to conduct research and studies.

Several hospitals are currently beta-testing BBalance prototypes, constantly collecting data verified by a team of doctors to reinforce the accuracy of their algorithms.

BBalance requires minimal maintenance. It's water-resistant, connects via BLE and Wi-Fi with 8-month battery life before a charge is required. (USB charging built-in.) BBalance includes a high-quality, removable, machine-washable cotton cover in a range of designer colors.

Anticipated retail availability is Spring 2022.

About Baracoda

Established on three continents, Baracoda is a leader in daily healthtech. The company infuses connected tech into the everyday routine - leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification, and more.

Baracoda launches products and scales businesses alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C business model.

Baracoda's CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to recognize daily habits that improve health and wellness.

