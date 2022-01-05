Verizon's 5G expansion roll is coming out but at the cost of one key feature. With that, the new 5G C-Band will mean that unlimited hotspot will be coming to a definite end.

Verizon 5G Plans 'Ultra Wideband' Network

According to the story by PCMag, Verizon's very own 5G plans will help radically expand the availability of the company's upcoming fast "ultra wideband" network. This, however, comes at the cost of unlimited use of high-speed hotspots.

The carrier reportedly confirmed to PCMag that later this month, hotspot data allowances would initially start to apply to subscribers on the carrier's very own fastest 5G network. With that, this particular change will apply both towards the people who are currently on existing plans and those on the carrier's brand new plans, as per Verizon.

Limited High-Speed Hotspots on Nationwide 5G and 4G

Up until this today, people with plans that include Verizon's very own millimeter-wave 5G network had been able to use the unlimited high-speed hotspot on millimeter-wave 5G. To add, this still limited high-speed hotspot on its own "nationwide" 5G and 4G.

This is due to the massive capacity on the whole millimeter-wave network, where phones will be capable of using up to 800MHz of spectrum all at once. The network just has additional airwaves than anyone is capable of using as of the moment.

5G Plans Include 50GB of High-Speed Hotspot Per Month

As of the moment, C-Band only includes 60MHz but will then be branded UWB, which is the same as the millimeter-wave. In addition, the publication notes that it looks like Verizon is actually implementing some limits on usage.

The brand new 5G plans will include 50GB of high-speed hotspot on a monthly basis. To add to this, people who have been using their own Verizon phones directly for primary home internet access could have another option coming.

Verizon and AT&T C-Band Networks

This option could include the C-Band launch will include the expanding availability of Verizon's very own dedicated wireless home internet service. The system will not have any data caps at all.

Both Verizon and AT&T's brand new C-Band networks are launching on Jan.19, and they have been delayed for six whole weeks due to conflicts along with the FAA, which finally got worked out sometime earlier in the week.

Read Also: Meta Will No Longer Hire 300 People for Its VR/AR Operating System Project; Does It Mean No More Project XROS?

Verizon Says Speeds can Go 10X Faster than 4G LTE

C-Band is said to be the only one of the several bands used for 5G, which is neither the carriers' very own low-band 5G networks, T-Mobile's alternative mid-band, or even the millimeter-wave that have been affected by the FAA conflict.

As per Verizon, their 5G Ultra Wideband is coming to 100 people in the United States within the course of the month. The post notes that the nation will get access to speeds that are 10x faster compared to the 4G LTE through '5G Ultra Wideband Network'.

Related Article: Book in 1997 Predicted Digital Currency, Metaverse, Remote Work, Digital Banking, and More | 'The Sovereign Individual'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.