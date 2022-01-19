As artificial technology takes long strides forward, vocal remover has never been this accessible. Not just that, music professionals or creative individuals can go above and beyond with their outputs. Today, with the help of revolutionizing online tools like LALAL.AI, you don't just remove vocals from a song alone, you can also do so much more.

Vocal Remover by LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI was founded by a team of experts in artificial intelligence whose mission is to simplify music creation for professional musicians, sound engineers, and other artistic people interested in music.

Free online tools like LALAL.AI boasts a handy vocal remover. In just a few clicks, you can remove vocals from a song to carry on with your music production.

More than that, this vocal remover app offers more features to enable you to separate different components of a song from one to another. With LALAL.AI, you can quickly produce the next generation of mixes, mashups, and loops thanks to machine-learning algorithms.

Moreover, the same artificial intelligence can recognize and remove seven stems from audio and video files: vocals, backtracks, piano, bass, drums, acoustic, and electric guitar.

Features

Uses AI to extract eight stems of audio.

Besides being a free online tool to remove vocals from a song, LALAL.AI can also discern seven more stems of audio, including backtracks, piano, bass drums, acoustic, and electric guitar, and synthesizer.

It's worth mentioning that LALAL.AI is not just an audio splitter but a video splitter as well. Suppose you need to extract any of the eight stems from your videos, you can do so with its free online platform.

Superior neural network version.

LALAL.AI initially isolated stems with Rocknet, a neural network made using 20TB of training data for extracting vocal and instrumental tracks.

Then, they developed a superior neural network called Cassiopeia to improve vocal and accompaniment isolation techniques. Since then, Cassiopeia has been a tremendous leap forward towards stem separation and quality of results.

Supports seven languages.

With its translation into seven additional languages: French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (traditional and simplified versions), LALAL.AI is now more accessible to audiences worldwide.

More integrations for businesses.

To allow businesses to provide high-quality stem isolation to their clients, LALAL.AI made its music source separation algorithm available for integration into any application, website, and service.

A few years ago, LALAL.AI was a small yet nascent project that quickly became prominent and made its mark on the world of music source isolation. Today, LALAL.AI has a wide array of features ready to conquer great heights and become a global phenomenon in the music industry.

Pros

A free online tool with more than enough features you need

Quickly processes audio splitting

Uses AI as a vocal remover for higher quality

Recognize and remove eight stems from audio and video files

Clean extraction, even for the free version

Previews results before downloading

Cons

Extracting accompaniments from larger files is not free

No other AI splitter can remove eight stems from audio and video, which is a feature that LALAL.AI provides. Plus, LALAL.AI output files have the highest quality and precision compared to those from its competitors.

Needless to say, LALAL.AI is the world's first-ever online tool that does not only function as a vocal remover but as an audio and video splitter covering eight stems of music. Most importantly, the state-of-art technology it uses for stem splitting is 100% original.

LALAL.AI also developed the entirety of its features from scratch and trained the neural networks themselves, operating completely independently. With this, music gurus like you can be assured that the services you'll get from LALAL.AI are the top of the line.

How To Remove Vocals From a Song

LALAL.AI provides the best solution as a vocal remover app, and no other platform can surpass its ability to remove vocals from a song in a few easy steps. The following steps are how to remove vocals from a song:

#1 Head over to LALAL.AI in your browser.

#2 Select an audio file of your choice in any format, length, and size. You can also use the drag and drop option.

#3 Choose which stem separation type you need.

#4 Wait for the processing to finish.

#5 Once done, you can still change the stem separation type on the left side, and the processing repeats.

#6 Click the play icon to preview the output.

#7 Choose which type of package you want to use: Free, Lite, or Plus.

#8 Then, click 'Process the entire track.'

#9 You will be prompted to enter your email, where the result will be sent.

Note that you will receive the download links to the instrumental and vocal tracks extracted from your uploaded song in the same format and quality as the file you uploaded.

LALAL.AI: Remove Vocals With AI + More Features

Vocal remover with LALAL.AI is a lot easier and straightforward. But removing vocals from a song is not the only striking feature you can benefit from. With LALAL.AI, you can remove seven more stems in music from any audio or video file to create high-quality songs you can later use for presentations, social media videos, and so much more.

Equipped with an AI-powered split feature, LALAL.AI allows you to get precise, high-quality audio results. Enjoy and explore the functionality of LALAL.AI online now and split for up to ten minutes of tracks for free!

