Google G Suite free users have been warned that their accounts will be suspended in mid-2022 as the service will cease operating four months from now.

Google G Suite Free Accounts To Be Suspended

As per a news story by ZDNet, Google has previously discontinued its free email and office suite service. But, this time around, the tech giant is also completely ending "G Suit legacy free edition."

Google has already sent an email to the users of the legacy free edition of G Suite, notifying them that the service is coming to an end on July 1, 2022.

The support page of Google is now saying that the "G Suite legacy free edition will no longer be available starting" the middle of this year.

As such, search engine giant also notified the users of the G Suite legacy free edition of the next step that they should do to keep using its services.

G Suite Free Accounts Urged to Upgrade

It turns out that their G Suite free accounts will be suspended unless they pay for the Google Workspace subscription service.

That said, Google is only killing the free legacy option, but the service of G Suite is actually here to stay. What only changed, though, is that users are now required to pay for its subscription service to enjoy its features.

However, Google is giving its free legacy users an option to decide the Google Workspace plans that they wish to subscribe to until May 1.

But those who will go beyond the said date will automatically be upgraded to the plan that Google says mirrors the current feature, which they are currently using.

That is the case if they are willing to pay for the subscription service.

So, if the free users G Suite failed to provide their payment information on or before July 1, they should expect their accounts to be temporarily suspended.

However, if they still failed to provide their billing info after 60 days since they got suspended, Google will be ending their access to the "core services" of the Workplace.

Read Also: Google Play Games for PC: Beta Test Now Active, Software to Feature Android Games for Computer

Google Workspace

Google told The Register in a statement that the legacy free service of G Suite has been available from 2006 to 2012. That said, it has been a decade since the free service was discontinued.

As such, its current users are now being asked to upgrade to Google Workspace, which the tech giant says has tons of additional features, such as more storage, tighter security, and customer support.

It is worth noting that the subscription to Google Workspace starts at a monthly rate of $6.

Related Article: Google Moves Away from Legacy Chrome Apps to Progressive Web Apps with Calculator

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.