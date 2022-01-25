The Department of Homeland Security claimed that Moscow could deploy cyberattacks against the United States if the Russian government thinks that the actions of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization or Atlantic Alliance) will affect its long-term national security.

Right now, Russia and Ukraine are currently facing some tensions against one another. As the Russian government sends its troops to the border near Ukraine, NATO is preparing its fighter jets and ships, which are still currently on hold.

Because of this, the DHS thinks that NATO's involvement in the alleged Russian invasion might also affect the United States.

Homeland Security Warns About Russian Cyberattacks

According to USA Today's latest report, the Department of Homeland Security released a memo on Sunday, Jan. 23.

In its latest bulletin sent to the United States, the government agency claims that state and local governments and some critical infrastructure operators in the U.S. might be targeted by Russia.

"Russia maintains a range of offensive cyber tools that it could employ against U.S. networks," said DHS.

The government department added that the possible Russian security attacks could affect the systems used in hospitals, dams, bridge operations, as well as commercial flights.

Russian Cyberattacks Against U.S. Likely To Happen

CNN Politics reported that some DHS analysts checked the chances of Moscow deploying security breaches against the United States.

Based on their observations, the likeliness of destructive cyberattacks of Russia against the U.S. homeland is still very high.

However, Homeland Security's researchers added that they did not detect direct cyberattacks against the U.S. critical infrastructure operators. If you are worried about the warning of DHS, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the government department's further announcements.

