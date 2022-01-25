NFTs of ducks sell for a whopping $120,000 in less than six hours since it was minted on the Ethereum blockchain, saving its creators' home from bank foreclosure.

As per a news story by CNBC, a couple living in Atlanta were struggling to pay their monthly mortgage payments after one of them became unemployed way back in February 2021.

The couple Thorne Melcher and Mandy Musselwhite decided to co-create an NFT collection to save themselves from the bills that continue to haunt them.

Not to mention their homestead, wherein the couple raised ducks and geese were also living together with them, is due for foreclosure.

NFTs of Ducks: Dastardly Ducks

The couple, who had less than a dollar in their bank accounts, went on to produce a massive NFT or non-fungible token collection that goes by the name Dastardly Ducks.

The Duck NFT collection contains a total of 10,000 cartoon ducks with more than 100 various traits.

To their surprise, after launching the Duck collection on Jan. 26, Wednesday, the 10,000 cartoon ducks were wiped off in merely six hours.

According to a report by Markets Business Insider, the Twitter account of the Dastardly Ducks now carries a bio that proudly boasted that "all hatched in under 6 hours. You helped save a smol duck farm."

It turns out that the skills of the couple were perfect for minting an NFT project. Musselwhite is an artist who sells her artworks from time to time. On the other hand, Melcher has a good grasp of coding as she used to be a software engineer.

Despite that, it was the first rodeo of the couple in the emerging scene of NFTs, but with its massive success, it sure does suggest that it would not be the last.

Duck NFTs and Home Foreclosure

After rapidly selling their Duck NFT collection, the designer of the cartoon ducks has already paid their $40,000 balance from the mortgage.

Now, they are back on track with their payments in the bank. Thus, Melcher told CNBC in the same news story that their "lives changed overnight."

The OpenSea listing of the NFT collection further states that the cartoon duck is "part of the Smol Farm metaverse."

On top of that, the designer of the Duck NFTs assured that the Smol Farm metaverse is not stopping from its initial collection, noting that there is more to come.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-old kid also sold an NFT collection to the tune of $160,000.

