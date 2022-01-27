The Lamborghini NFT series release is scheduled for next month, shortly after the luxury Italian automaker has announced its shift to creating hybrid and all-electric sports cars.

The Verge reports that the car maker's NFT project is being produced in collaboration with Swiss artist Fabian Oefner (known for his "scientific" art and for being a former TEDx speaker), alongside auction house Sotheby's and NFT Pro.

For Lamborghini's first-ever non-fungible token, Oefner created the image of an Aventador Ultimae car being "disintegrated" down to its core components while being launched into outer space. Here is a video showcasing the image, titled "Space Time Memory:"

To create the image, Oefner reportedly took photos of every single individual piece of the car, all of which were laid out at the carmaker's Sant'Agata Bolognese factory. Then he combined all of the images to create the composition, which took the artist two months to complete.

HighSnobiety reports about the meaning behind "Space Time Memory," straight from Oefner:

"(The image) is an analogy to the memories we make in life. Memories are rooted in the physical world; we make them in reality. We then store them in our brains, what could be considered the digital world. I often wonder, what is more precious to me, the actual moment or the memory of that moment?"

Aside from the NFT, the luxury car company will also sell a set of carbon fiber keys-the same ones they sent to the International Space Station two years ago. The keys were sent there as part of a so-called joint research project, with Lamborghini claiming to be the first automaker ever to send their production car components to space for scientific research.

The Lamborghini NFT Project Follows Two Other Carmakers

With this announcement, Lamborghini is now likely the third-ever automaker to break into the world of NFTs. It followed Mercedes-Benz, who recently made their G-Class sedan digitally available, as reported by HighSnobiety.

The carmaker enlisted the help of five international artists working within the non-fungible token space for the project. They were tasked to interpret the car in their own right, using different mediums.

But the widely accepted first-ever automaker to try out non-fungible tokens is MG Motor India, who launched their NFT collection last December 28, writes LiveMint.

Critics Sounding The Alarm

NFTs are already controversial on their own, but it seems like critics are raising even more alarms with the likes of the Lamborghini NFT popping up.

A non-fungible token works the same as cryptocurrency since it is based on blockchain technology. That's where the problem lies, argues Jalopnik, who says that car NFTs like Lamborghini's project is a "new way" to pollute the environment.

Blockchain technology's power-hungry nature has always been evident. To produce more electricity that will cater to the production of a non-fungible token, the world needs to burn fossil fuels. And the effect of burning fossil fuels should be quite obvious to almost everyone by now.

