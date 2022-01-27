Top 10 NFT Projects Activity All Drop Except NFTX Hashmasks | Decentraland Down 38%

(Photo : Image from Michael Förtsch on Unsplash)

NFTs have been one of the highlights of the cryptosphere in 2021, but 9/10 of the top 10 NFT projects by development activity have all dropped in price in the last 30 days. The largest drop was Monavale, with a -64% drop in price, but quite surprisingly, NFTX Hashmasks, a smaller project based on development activity, has shot up by +44% in the last 30 days.

NFTX Hashmasks is Up by +44% with a Development Score of 1.7

Development activity is important for emerging projects and projects that a lot of people are invested in. As of the moment, Flow had the most development activity at a score of 248, with NFTX Hashmasks at a score of just 1.7.

Ben GCrypto tweeted out the top 10 NFT projects by development activity in the last 30 days. As per the tweet, "fundamentals like development activity" indicated that "there are lots of good projects with moderate market cap."

Decentraland Remained Strong with a $4 Billion Market Cap

Other projects that were mentioned on the list were Decentraland, which was down 38% in price, LUKSO, Aavegotchi, Alien World, Bounce, Monavale, Crowns, and Enjin. As of the moment, Decentraland has the largest market cap on the list at $4 B, with NFTX Hashmasks at just a $495K market cap.

The data was reportedly pulled out from app.santiment.net, and it shows the projects' development activity, market cap, and 30-day price change. The list below is ranked by development activity and not by market cap.

Here are the Top 10 NFT Projects by Development Activity in the Last 30 Days:

Flow

Cryptocurrency ticker: FLOW

Development activity: 248

Market cap: 1.6 billion USD

30 day price change: -44 percent

Decentraland

Cryptocurrency ticker: MANA

Development activity: 190

Market cap: 4 billion USD

30 day price change: -38 percent

LUKSO

Cryptocurrency ticker: LYKSO

Development activity: 50

Market cap: 183 million USD

30 day price change: -37 percent

Aavegotchi

Cryptocurrency ticker: GHST

Development activity: 32

Market cap: 123 million USD

30 day price change: -15 percent

Alien World

Cryptocurrency ticker: TLM

Development activity: 10

Market cap: 96 million USD

30 day price change: -54 percent

Bounce

Cryptocurrency ticker: AUCTION

Development activity: 7

Market cap: 29 million USD

30 day price change: -45 percent

Monavale

Cryptocurrency ticker: MONA

Development activity: 2.9

Market cap: 2.8 million USD

30 day price change: -64 percent

Crowns

Cryptocurrency ticker: CWS

Development activity: 2.1

Market cap: 8.3 million USD

30 day price change: -48 percent

Enjin

Cryptocurrency ticker: ENJ

Development activity: 1.9

Market cap: 1.3 billion USD

30 day price change: -47 percent

NFTX Hashmasks

Cryptocurrency ticker: MASK

Development activity: 1.7

Market cap: 495k USD

30 day price change: +44 percent

