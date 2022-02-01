YouTube recently rolled out a change on its UI that brings a new look on its players, offering a fresh layout for both Android and iOS platforms for the app. However, the issue now is that not all received the update for this, and it is not yet accessible to other platforms, especially as reports from users gather mixed reactions on the feature.

YouTube's New Look: Change UI for Android and iOS Devices

According to a report by The Verge, YouTube has a new look that changes the user interface of the video streaming platform via the app versions it has for Android and iOS. The new look focuses on a change on the buttons and refreshes the player's look that users experience once they receive the silent update.

Users will also have access to controls and buttons previously hidden in the UI of YouTube when on full screen, with the share, like, unlike, Add to Watchlist, and comments easily accessible.

Additionally, it features the suggested videos hidden away on a collapsible box that shows the list when clicked.

Read Also: Lewis Hilsenteger's Journey From a Small Business Owner to YouTube's Unboxing Video Pioneer

Oh, I like it. Now they have to return with old quality options pic.twitter.com/ZAdsys1Tx5 — Lucao (@oLucao19) February 1, 2022

Not All Users Received the YouTube Change UI; New Look Has a Catch

However, not all users have received the update yet, as people via Twitter say that not everyone has the same looks on their YouTube app as of now. Many people have already reported that this update is available on their device, and some range from both the iOS and Android versions of the app.

The catch to see the new look is via entering the video on a full screen, showing the new controls on the lower left-hand side. A portrait mode would only show the old UI known to the masses already.

YouTube's Platform Now

YouTube is a platform known to many since the mid-2000s and the video-sharing platform brought out streaming closer to anyone, as it allowed a new generation to enjoy it. The internet's emergence more to households helped the availability of YouTube to many, bringing a new generation more adept at using the internet and its online tools.

Since then, YouTube's platform grew until its acquisition by Google also proved a massive change in its operations and availability for all. Now, YouTube focuses on many relevant ventures, including potential NFTs to come to the platform, helping people showcase their collections, or allowing their profile pictures to display the online art.

The platform faces a lot of different praises and disputes on the many offers available on the video streaming website, especially as it got filled with misinformation early in the pandemic. However, not all get filtered, and some still get to showcase their misleading content on the platform despite the keen eye of its AI checkers.

Now, YouTube features a UI change to refresh people who use the app for a better experience here.

Related Article: YouTube Music to Allow Children to Stream More Videos Through Family Link Settings

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.