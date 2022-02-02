New cryptomalware currently targets cryptocurrency wallets, such as Coinbase, Binance Chain, and MetaMask. Right now, these digital wallet services are not focusing on their systems' security features.

However, the new malware called Mars Stealer makes the online safety their provide more complicated and questionable.

The researcher who found the security threat, 3xp0rt, explained that this malicious campaign is similar to the recent Oski Trojan.

However, he added that Mars Stealer is more severe than the information-stealing trojan virus that was active in 2019.

New Crypto Malware Targets Coinbase, MetaMask

According to Coin Telegraph's latest report, the new cryptomalware targets more than 40 cryptocurrency wallets that work as browser extensions (browser-based).

On the other hand, it also attacks some popular two-factor authentication and a grab function, allowing it to acquire sensitive crypto wallet private keys from its victims.

"Mars Stealer written in ASM/C with using WinApi, weight is 95 kb. Uses special techniques to hide WinApi calls, encrypts strings, collects information in the memory, supports secured SSL-connection with C&C, doesn't use CRT, STD," said 3xp0rt via his official blog post.

Aside from Coinbase, Binance Chain, and MetaMask, the security expert also provided other tools targeted by Mars Stealer.

Mars Stealer's Other Targets

Targeting crypto wallet services is alarming since the new malware can lead to massive digital currency theft, especially since more people are now investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other rising cryptocurrencies.

However, this new cryptomalware also focuses on some popular browsers. These include Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Brave, Epic Privacy Browser, Opera Stable, and other browsing tools.

On the other hand, it can collect the following information:

Processor model

Computer name

Machine ID

GUID

Installed software and their versions

User name

Domain computer name

If you want to see more details about the new Mars Stealer malware, you can click this link.

