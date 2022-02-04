"Sims 4" leaks hinted at the wedding-themed game pack details of EA Originals' social simulation gaming title, including screenshots of the new "My Wedding Stories," as well as its release date.

'Sims 4' Leak Hints Wedding-Themed Game Pack

The wedding-themed game pack on "Sim 4" was teased by EA Originals last January, as per a news story by EuroGamer.

The teaser from EA teased the content plans for "Sims 4' for the first quarter of 2022, disclosing that a "party for love" game pack is coming our way.

Some players of "Sims 4" were quick to suggest the "party for love" essentially means that wedding bells are coming to the social simulation game.

This time around, a new leak echoes the earlier rumors that a wedding-themed game pack is on its way.

According to a report by PCGamesN, a leaker known as Aggiornamenti Lumia unraveled the details of the new My Wedding Stories game pack.

The news outlet further noted that the said leaker has been previously reliable in predicting what's to come to "Sims 4." In fact, Lumia also accurately leaked that the Carnaval Streetwear Kit is coming to the game last month.

'Sims 4' Wedding Game Pack: What to Expect

Lumia is back at it again, giving expansive details about the upcoming wedding game pack.

Thankfully, a Twitter user that goes by the name Britney Lunar translated the leak description of the rumored game pack.

Lunar even shared screenshots that allegedly show the new game pack on "Sims 4," which the leaker says came from "a very dark corner."

The rumored game pack reportedly introduces a new world in the simulation game called Tartosa, which allows players to organize a wedding event-from rehearsals to the reception.

Of course, before going with the wedding organizing, players will have to conclude a successful wedding proposal first. So, there is an option to set up an engagement dinner as well.

On top of that, players could select their Sims of honor, which would host not just the dinner for engagement, but the rehearsals of the wedding as well.

As for the wedding event itself, there are various customization options to choose from, such as the food that would be prepared and the decor of the venue.

What's more, the rumored game pack also includes options to follow wedding traditions, including the altar tradition and the cheesy speeches. Not to mention that there is also an option to choose for a tall wedding cake.

Read Also: 'The Sims 4' Advanced Cheats and Secret Codes: How to Get Money, Max Skills and More

'Sims 4' My Wedding Stories Release Date

The new game pack is allegedly releasing on Feb. 17, which is a few weeks from now.

Although the said leaker has been accurate in the past, take this leaked description of the game pack with a grain of salt as EA has yet to make it official.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories. Found them in a very dark corner last night. Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TqVsgIVbGB — Britney Lunar 🌙 (@lunar_britney) February 4, 2022

Related Article: 'Sims 4' Launches Scenarios: Players Decisions Affected Outcome of the Story

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.