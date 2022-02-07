NFT avatars are slowly becoming a trendsetter these days. Although some look at it puzzlingly, those who support it continue to make headway to the NFT marketplace for more.

Some NFTs cost millions of dollars, and this idea doesn't sound attractive outside of hobbyists and thus, making them shun the NFT marketplace. Fortunately, NFT avatar maker like 8biticon is around to let newbies start from scratch and create art of their own.

NFT Meaning You Need To Know

But what is NFT, anyway? What's the buzz about NFT avatars, and why are people going nuts over digital art?

For starters, NFT stands for non-fungible tokens, and by 'non-fungible,' it means this specific token or art is a unique identifier that cannot be replicated. In the metaverse, an NFT avatar will represent you in the virtual space.

At the same time, NFT can also refer to artifacts, like digital arts, that you can either create by yourself or purchase from someone to own it entirely, its rights, and just everything about it.

Now, here's where people scratch their heads. Since it's digital, everyone can snap a photo of even the most expensive NFT and store it in their local gallery.

The truth is, anyone can get a copy of that NFT. But only one owns the original artwork, and that someone is the only one who can categorize it as an 'asset' that they can sell in the future.

How To Create an NFT

Assuming that by going through the whole ordeal about NFT avatars, you saw a sudden interest in owning one if you haven't yet. Looking through NFT prices might not be ideal for jumpstarting your interest. Thankfully, there's an NFT avatar constructor named 8biticon.

8biticon

8biticon is the most iconic pixel art avatar maker on the web with automatic minting of NFTs. This NFT avatar maker also has insane community airdrops of legendary attributes. It also features cross integration with Opensea and other groundbreaking suspects.

Capped at 11,111 unique NFT avatars, you could transcend even the most hyped in the NFT marketplace.

Long before Zuckerberg raised the hype for the metaverse, 8biticon has been creating pixel art avatars since 2012 - a literal OG NFT pixel art maker. With 8biticon, you get to combine their legacy with your ideas to create your coolest NFT collection.

Features

Easily create pixel NFT avatars on the web using the most iconic NFT pixel art maker

An enormous selection of design attributes , split by RARITY

Automatic minting for your NFT crypto art

The community airdrops legendary attributes at an insane rate

Cross integrating with Opensea as well as other ground-breaking NFT marketplace

A total of 11,111 unique NFT avatars are allowed

In a new phase of the website's history, 8biticon keeps things simple with a new application. To use 8biticon, you connect your Metamask wallet or another Web3 wallet.

You can design your very own 8-bit style avatar by choosing from thousands of common, rare, super rare, or unique elements. It will surely be the coolest, hippest, and craziest avatar you've ever seen.

If your selected elements are unique, the minting cost will be higher. Taking part in community events and airdrops will allow you to pick up these elements for free, so staying in the loop is important.

Once your design is finalized, submit your pixel avatar and approve the minting fee. The NFT minting process is automatic, which means that your shiny new NFT avatar will appear in your Ethereum wallet in just a few moment once you are satisfied with the design.

In other words, in just a couple of clicks and a cool NFT avatar, you could easily monetize your digital art in the most populated NFT marketplaces, like Opensea.

Plus, you'll own a piece of history since there will only be 11,111 NFTs made at 8biticon. Yours is a piece that will live on like Goldberg and Flegal, who helped pioneer pixel art.

Pros

Easy to use and navigate through

Lets you mint NFT avatars on the hottest NFT marketplace

Features one-of-a-kind pixelated NFT art website

Automatic minting for easier processes

11,111 unique NFT avatars

Wide selection of attributes to choose from

Cons

You only get pixelated NFT avatars

Now, as the last but definitely not the final venture, your next step is to decide what you will do with your hot NFT collection. Are you utilizing the automatic listing tool and selling it on Opensea or any other NFT marketplace?

Perhaps, you'd want to show off your collection all over the globe? Or are you deciding to just store it forever in your Ethereum wallet? Whatever it is, 8biticon lets you have the power to control your NFT avatars!

How To Make NFT Art

When you scroll through NFT marketplaces and can't help but feel out of place for not being creative, then 8biticon is the way.

8biticon provides the tools you need to build your own NFT avatars using a well-tested web application. So, you need not have that sprinkle of creativity since 8biticon does the job for you. In addition, the platform offers airdrops of rare and super rare elements as well as community contests.

Furthermore, it provides access to top NFT collections and creates a safe environment for community members to hang out and talk about the latest news.

Most importantly, you don't just create NFT avatars; you also get rewarded with never-ending perks and goodies when you sign up for 8biticon. A chance to mint your art on breakthrough NFT marketplaces is just a plus!

Join the growing community of 8biticon now and make the hottest NFT collection ever! Don't forget to stay in touch with them for more updates, too.

