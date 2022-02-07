HBO Max's "The Matrix Resurrection" release on the same day of its theater debut now brings WarnerMedia into a legal battle with the co-producer of the fourth installment of the "Matrix" series, Village Roadshow Pictures.

HBO Max's 'The Matrix Resurrection' Release

Movie studios have been releasing some of their massive films on streaming services during the raging limitations brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down theaters across the globe.

This time around, WarnerMedia took the spotlight for releasing the fourth entry from the "Matrix" franchise on its own streaming platform, HBO Max, as per a news story by The Verge.

Although "The Matrix Resurrection" was also released in theaters last Dec. 2021, it simultaneously arrived on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day.

That said, its subscribers could watch the latest film from the "Matrix" franchise without having to pay any extra fees or go out to the cinemas.

HBO Max 'Matrix' Release vs. RoadShow Village Pictures Lawsuit

The co-producer of the "Matrix" film, RoadShow Village Pictures, went on to file a lawsuit against Warner Media, wherein it also alleged that the release of the "Resurrections" was rushed from 2022 to late 2021.

The co-producer accused WarnerMedia of rushing its release to be part of "Project Popcorn."

The Verge noted in the same report that HBO Max subscribers enjoy the simultaneous release of new films with their theater debuts for the whole of 2021.

However, come 2022, Warner goes back to its exclusive theater release model. That said, RoadShow is now claiming that the release of the latest "Matrix" installment was pushed to late 2021 for it to be released on HBO Max as well.

Village Roadshow claimed in its lawsuit against WarnerMedia that the HBO Max release of "The Matrix Resurrections" was meant to significantly increase the year-end subscription numbers of the streaming service, according to a report by Complex.

The co-producer further said that it comes despite knowing that it could "deprive Village Roadshow of any economic update that WB and its affiliates would enjoy."

However, Warner told The Verge in a statement that the lawsuit is "a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual commitment to participate in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week."

Read Also: Netflix on Nintendo Switch: How to Watch and Stream on the Console Even If it is Not Officially Supported

Streaming Service Release

It is worth noting that it is not the first time a streaming service release placed a movie studio in hot water.

In fact, Disney Plus' release of Marvel's 'Black Widow' along with the theatrical debut date also bought Disney in a legal battle with its lead star Scarlett Johansson, which alleged a breach of contract.

Related Article: HBO Max's Buggy TV App To Get an Overhaul-Apple Users To Wait a Little Longer

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.