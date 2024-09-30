TechCEO: Remarkable Journey of Ren Zhengfei—From Soldier to Huawei Founder

Huawei CEO's Ren Zhengfei's story stands out as one of the most inspiring stories from humble beginnings.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1944, to a very meager family of schoolteachers and traveled his way from a small rural town in Guizhou Province to being the world leader in tech giants.

Early Life and Education

Ren Zhengfei, son of both schoolteachers, grew up in a small mountainous town within Guizhou Province. His thirst for knowledge bridged his rural childhood, and he soon studied at Chongqing Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture in 1963.

Upon graduation, Ren joined the civil engineering industry; this would be the foundation for his leadership capabilities.

Military Career and Engineering Achievements

In 1974, Ren Zhengfei entered the Engineering Corps of the military, which remains his life's most crucial career shift.

His technical and engineering aptitudes had been applied comparatively well in setting up the Liao Yang Chemical Fiber Factory, wherein he received some notoriety. His dedication to being outstanding in every endeavor earned him a Deputy Director position.

Although this post carried responsibilities equivalent to a Deputy Regimental Chief, it did not have a military rank.

His accomplishments did not go unnoticed. He was invited to the National Science Conference in 1978. 1982, he attended the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, symbolizing his growing stature in China's technological and scientific circles.

Transition into Civilian Life

Such was the case in 1983 when the Chinese government announced its plans to disband the Engineering Corps, spelling the end of Ren's military career. He entered into the logistics service base of the Shenzhen South Sea Oil Corporation but was filled with nothingness by reality when working there. He thought something was lacking in his life; there was a void that could only be satisfied by business.

The Rise of Huawei

Under his leadership, Huawei grew from a small telecommunication company to a telecommunication giant worldwide. In 1988, he took over as the CEO of Huawei, and until now, the same person serves as the CEO.

Legacy of Ren Zhengfei

The life of Ren Zhengfei is one of resilience and foresight. He began living in a countryside town and now heads one of the world's biggest tech companies. His story reflects a man who never stopped pushing boundaries at every point in life.

A few months ago, he visited Sichuan University to search for fresh talents that might catch his attention.

Although he has an excellent legacy to leave, some people still think that some of his actions are suspicious. Some claim that he was seen with Li Yundi, a Chinese classical pianist who was detained in 2021 for allegedly hiring a "call girl."

