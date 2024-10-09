SpaceX Starship 5th Launch May Commence This Week, First Catch for Super Heavy?

SpaceX announced that the fifth flight test of its stainless steel rocket, Starship, may take place this weekend as it is now only awaiting the US Federal Aviation Administration's approval. It was revealed by the company that it is ready for Starship to propel toward the Earth's orbit to test more of its capabilities, but this time, it will attempt a new feat with the Super Heavy booster.

Once given the green light, SpaceX will proceed with launching the Starship from its launch pad in Starbase, Boca Chica, Texas, and it is inviting the public to witness the latest sendoff of its Mars-bound rocket.

SpaceX Starship 5th Flight Test May Come This Weekend

The latest announcement from SpaceX's website now unveils its fifth test flight plans that may take place this weekend, Sunday, October 13, its earliest schedule for the mission if it gets the launch license it needs from the FAA. This follows the company's recent success with the Starship's fourth test flight where it did not see any mishap from launch to its soft landing on the Gulf of Mexico.

In this upcoming mission, SpaceX is ambitiously planning an on-target landing for the main Starship spacecraft on the Indian Ocean, taking place after it completes the rocket's reentry and landing burn.

SpaceX is now inviting the public to witness the much-awaited 5th test flight of its rocket this Sunday, with its launch window opening by 7:00 AM CT, with a live stream available on SpaceX's website and its X account.

SpaceX to Attempt Super Heavy's First Catch

Starship's on-target water landing would not be the only new thing coming from SpaceX in its fifth launch for the program, as the company also announced that it will attempt the first "catch" of the Super Heavy booster.

After the booster detaches from the rocket, it will go on its targeted return to the planet that will demonstrate the catch method where it is set to land vertically on its launch pad in Starbase with the Mechazilla chopsticks.

Starship for Multi-Planetary Life

SpaceX's massive plans for the Starship are still upheld by the company, as one of its main goals is to use the rocket for further space explorations and bring humans to further regions in space, trumping all past missions. In 2024 alone, SpaceX is planning to launch the Starship nine times despite the year inching closer to final months and it has only done so two times, with a potential one this month.

Previous missions revealed to the world that Musk and SpaceX's goal for the Starship program is to make human life multi-planetary, with its top aspiration being to bring people to Mars. It was only in its fourth test flight that SpaceX achieved success with its Starship mission as it was able to launch and retrieve the main rocket and Super Heavy intact and not leading to explosions like before.

Should Starship see continued success in its launches and have it available for regular missions, SpaceX is planning as many as 120 missions per year for the rocket, soon making it its workhorse to replace the Falcon 9. For now, SpaceX is awaiting the FAA's regulatory approval for the next Starship mission to proceed with its test flight, and its success will help dictate its future in the space industry.