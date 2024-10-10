Apple TV+ Is Coming as an Add-on to Prime Video in New Deal With Amazon

A new deal in the streaming world is making significant headway as Apple leverages the Apple TV+ service to be available as an add-on purchase on Amazon's Prime Video, allowing users to pay for both all at once. This latest partnership between Apple and Amazon will also make the Apple TV+ service available via the Prime Video platform, sharing its renowned content with its rival.

Through this partnership, Apple is widening the availability of its famed streaming service to Prime Video, which will now make it available on Android, as Amazon's video app will also offer the acclaimed shows.

Apple TV+ is Coming as an Add-On to Amazon's Prime Video

The latest press release from Amazon unveiled a new Big Tech collaboration with Cupertino that will bring the Apple TV+ streaming platform as an add-on to a user's Prime Video subscription. The e-commerce company unveiled that the integrated experience will arrive later this month, but both companies have not yet announced any specific release date for this venture.

Once available, Prime Video users may choose to buy the Apple TV+ add-on to their existing subscription to Amazon's platform, introducing the world to Cupertino's award-winning original shows and more.

This Apple TV+ bundle to Prime Video will set users an additional $9.99 per month, effectively expanding what Amazon's streaming platform has to offer users, all available under one billing. This will be added on top of Prime Video's monthly subscription which could reach up to $17.98 per month for the ad-free tier.

Apple, Amazon Partnership Brings More Reach for Streaming

Both Apple and Amazon are celebrating this latest partnership which will highlight both streaming platforms and their content to more audiences. Apple's SVP of Services, Eddy Cue, shared that the Cupertino giant wants to share Apple TV+ with "as many viewers as possible," especially those under Prime Video.

Under this subscription, Amazon Prime Video subscribers who are on Android will get the chance to stream Apple TV+ content on Android. There is still no Apple TV+ standalone app available for Android at the present.

Streaming Services Mergers, Partnerships

Different media and tech companies brought the world an era of streaming platforms through paid subscriptions which Netflix popularized, offering diverse content available in each of these apps. However, there are many options to choose from, and is costly to get them all, so mergers have been popular in the industry, with among the firsts being Paramount Global's Paramount Plus and Comcast's Peacock, initially talking about a bundle.

One of the biggest collaborations that was announced in the streaming industry was the coming together of Fox, ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery to form one "super" sports streaming platform. However, this saw a significant inquiry by the US DOJ, claiming that a platform of this multitude may hurt customers and competitors, highlighting an antitrust issue on Venu Sports.

The Walt Disney Company's ESPN may have an alliance with Venu Sports, but the company is also known for offering three key streaming platforms under one bundle with the Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max coming soon under one payment plan. Now, it is Apple and Amazon's time to shine with a bundle that brings Apple TV+ as an add-on product for the Prime Video platform.