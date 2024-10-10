Zurich Surgeons Used PS5's DualSense Controller to Perform Surgery Remotely, Praising Its Precision

Surgeons over in Zurich, Switzerland may seem like they are playing a game by holding a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, but they are operating on a pig almost 6,000 miles (9,300 kilometers) away. The recent feat was a revolutionary study led by Swiss researchers who performed surgical procedures on a farm animal remotely, and to aid with their experiment was a video game peripheral.

It was revealed by the researchers that using the DualSense gave them precision with their operation, with the PS5 controller being adept in navigating through several challenging movements.

Zurich Surgeons Use PS5 DualSense for Pig Operation

ComicBook Gaming (via Fox News) shared the latest groundbreaking experiment done by Zurich surgeons who used PlayStation 5's DualSense controller to perform a remote operation on a pig. The researchers integrated the DualSense controller into their systems from the Swiss city, connected to the mechanized surgical tools from 5,780 miles away in Hong Kong.

The surgeons performed a remote endoscopy on the animal despite being significantly far from their patient. Previously, the Swiss researchers also made use of the older 'Move' controllers from the PlayStation 3 in their surgical experiment.

One of the main points of the study is to help improve more remote operations in the medical field that will allow areas or regions that lack experts to still receive medical care when needed, especially if these require surgeries.

DualSense Brings Precision to Remote Surgery

Zurich surgeons performed the operation while watching through a live video feed from a control console in Switzerland to the Asian city, and one of their main challenges here is keeping the controller's latency stable. One of the most important aspects of this remote surgery is keeping the latency below 300 milliseconds (ms) to deliver a "real-time surgical control," allowing the researchers to demonstrate it properly.

It was revealed by the researchers that using a video game controller such as the DualSense paved the way for allowing"precise navigation" in the body, with the peripheral controlling an external magnetic field which then steers the magnetic endoscope.

What Sony's DualSense Controller Offers

Sony's introduction of the DualSense controller is a significant upgrade to its renowned DualShock lineup, especially as the Japanese gaming company offered more intuitive features for the peripheral. It is known that every PS5 has a bundled DualSense, and it only makes sense that it is regarded to be the best match for the console offering enhanced haptic feedback, customization and configuration, and a more ergonomic feel.

It was later followed by the more "professional" controller for the PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge, promising a more customizable experience paired with dedicated software, as well as interchangeable parts.

The current generation PlayStation 5 console is past its mid-lifecycle alongside the DualSense, but it is still the perfect pair to deliver renowned gaming and entertainment, promising low latency and accurate controls that translate to the experience. Not only can the DualSense controller connect to PCs, but it can also be used remotely for operations, as demonstrated by Zurich researchers.