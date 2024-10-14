Tech Times Weekly Wrap: HarmonyOS Next, Trump Campaign Security, Laschamp Event Mapped

Huawei's latest HarmonyOS Next is now shaping up to be a significant figure in the mobile technology world, and it is bringing a new experience for its smartphones in China, leading this week's Tech Times Weekly Wrap. There was also the enhancement of security done by Donald J. Trump's team amidst the massive threats they are facing after Iranian cyber threats manifested.

Also, there was a breakthrough study done by European research teams that helped learn more about the renowned phenomenon known as the "Laschamp event," revealing its sound from more than four millennia ago.

HarmonyOS Next is Huawei's Fighter vs. Android, iOS

The self-made operating system for Huawei's mobile tech lineup introduced the latest, most advanced version in the Chinese market called the 'HarmonyOS Next,' and it is shaping up as one of the most competitive available now. It is an operating system that is supported by top Chinese app developers including Baidu and Tencent Holdings, already boasting of its over 10,000 apps designed exclusively for it.

It is now rising as one of the top alternatives in the Chinese market against US Big Tech operating systems like Google's Android and Apple's iOS. Reports revealed that it is looking to take over the Chinese smartphone market in the future.

The HarmonyOS Next is rapidly growing in the Chinese mobile tech market, and Huawei already delivered the operating system to several of its flagship devices including the new Mate 60 series, Mate X5 foldable, and MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet.

Trump Enhances Security After Iran Cyber Threats

After facing two assassination attempts and Iranian threat actors successfully hacking his campaign, Donald J. Trump has recently made the effort to reinforce his and his team's cybersecurity to curb attacks. Trump's campaign recently suffered from hacks that Iranian cyber criminals launched against him, but these recent cybersecurity measures are looking to further protect their digital activity.

The efforts taken by Trump's team include using encrypted devices to fight against illegal online access to their networks using specially-designed mobile devices, as well as encrypted laptop computers.

This recent move highlights the safety and security of political campaigns which most of the time, gets overlooked. Apart from these encrypted devices, it was revealed that training to deal with potential cyberattacks was also done.

Scientists Reveal the 'Laschamp' Event's Sound

Researchers from the German Research Center for Geosciences and the Technical University of Denmark came together to use sound visualization to learn more about the highly prolific "Laschamp" event. This cosmic phenomenon took place more than 41,000 years ago, and it significantly affected the Earth's magnetic field, causing a reversal that had adverse effects.

The team made use of the European Space Agency's Swarm mission data, involving three satellites in orbit that are tasked to learn more about the planet's magnetic field. Through this mission, researchers were able to use its data and describe the sounds it made all those years in the past.

The Laschamp event caused a magnetic reversal to the invisible force that protects the planet from otherworldly harm, and it led to a five percent drop in the planet's magnetic field integrity.