Elon Musk, SpaceX Plans to Catch Starship Using Mechazilla Next Year, Like Super Heavy

Elon Musk revealed that it is looking to top off its latest milestone with SpaceX's Starship fifth test flight, and this is with the attempt to catch the main rocket ship as it returns to the surface, advancing more of its reusable ideologies. The company made significant history over the weekend after it successfully caught the Super Heavy Booster as it returned from propelling the Starship to orbit.

SpaceX's plans are getting bolder and more spectacular than before, especially as it is riding a high in its recent success with the Super Heavy which the company famously nailed on its first try.

Elon Musk, SpaceX Plans to Catch Starship Using Mechazilla

SpaceX is still basking in the success of their recent fifth test flight but the company is not yet resting its plans to have Starship prove that it is space-worthy to carry the missions it is meant to do in the future. Despite their recent historical triumph, Elon Musk revealed, in his reply to a fan regarding Super Heavy's outstanding feat, that the company will also attempt to catch the main Starship rocket.

It was further revealed by SpaceX's CEO and co-founder that they will attempt another historical milestone for the Starship by early next year, but he did not reveal when they will try this endeavor.

Hopefully early next year, we will catch the ship too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2024

Moreover, it remains unknown if SpaceX still has another Starship test flight slated for later this year after its recent October launch, or proceed with its plans for an early 2025 mission where Starship will mark another moment in history.

Super Heavy Catch is About to be Topped Next Year

SpaceX recently came off a notable mission with the Starship's Launch 5 which performed its first-ever catch venture for its Super Heavy Booster, and the company did so perfectly in its pioneering trial.

That being said, SpaceX is hungry for more, and not only would it have Mechazilla catching the Super Heavy in future test flights, but also the Starship rocket which will be coming from orbit, doing the flip maneuver, and having it clutched by its chopstick-like arms.

SpaceX's Advancements in Starship Program

This 2024 is shaping up to be SpaceX's year as the company has seen numerous flights, missions, and tests whichbrought significant milestones to the company, particularly with the Starship program. After facing significantchallenges in its two test flights last year, SpaceX found success when it launched the third test of the Starship, with Musk already celebrating it despite the rocket ending up lost.

Despite this setback and the FAA demanding corrective actions from SpaceX before it gets its launch license, the company forged on to improve more of the Starship and have it ready for its next venture. Last June, SpaceX saw its first real success where there were no explosions as the rocket climbed towards orbit, and it also returned for water splash down while Super Heavy triumphantly landed on the ground.

With this, Musk and SpaceX touted that its Starship is closer to its Mars aspirations that will bring humans to the planet soon, overcoming significant obstacles with its mid-year launch. However, SpaceX followed that up with its October 5 test flight which also etched a new moment in human history as the company nailed the Super Heavy's catch, with the next one, attempting it with the main Starship rocket.