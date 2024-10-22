ASUS ROG Phone 9 Is Hyped as the 'Fastest' Smartphone Thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite

ASUS has now set the dates and sent its invites for the upcoming ROG Phone 9 showcase event which will debut its more powerful flagship, and it is now being hyped as the "fastest smartphone" in the mobile handset industry. However, this is not entirely because of its 'Republic of Gamers' branding, but because it was revealed that it will be among the first to feature Qualcomm's latest smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The previous reveal from Qualcomm put emphasis on the latest Snapdragon chipset to be its most powerful and AI-capable processor, centering its development on using artificial intelligence for various aspects of the device.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Hyped as the 'Fastest' Smartphone Now

The latest press release from ASUS unveiled its newest gaming smartphone in the market, the ROG Phone 9, and the company is now touting that it is offering the fastest experiences for smartphones thanks to its newfound power. The Taiwanese company claimed that ROG Phone 9 has "unmatched performance capabilities" which sets it apart from rivals in the market, focusing on gaming smartphones.

ASUS revealed that it will officially launch the ROG Phone 9 by November 19, and it will also be showcased during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2024 that is currently commencing.

One of the top focuses of the ROG Phone 9 is to push the "boundaries of mobile gaming" with its power and speed that will soon be available to the public, promising "lag-free gaming" as its top feature.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Powers the ROG Phone 9

Limited specs were unveiled by ASUS in this unveiling but it claimed that the ROG Phone 9 is equipped with Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, best known for being built for AI. Further complementing ASUS's gaming focus on ROG Phones, the latest smartphone will get AI enhancements for its gaming experiences, as well as other top AI features for users.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 9 will also feature the second-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Adreno GPU to further boost what it has to offer.

ASUS's ROG Phone Lineup and Its Gaming Focus

The Taiwanese company, ASUS, has long set up its 'Republic of Gamers' (ROG) branding as the top-tier experience amongst its lineup, bringing a massive focus on gaming which is its forte. This branding translated to ASUS's smartphone development with the ROG Phone series, and it has been fairly active in its releases, as only last year, did the world see the ROG Phone 7.

The company followed it up with the ROG Phone 8 earlier this year and promised a more gaming-focused and immersive smartphone that promised to take users to the next level of mobile gaming. Same as previous releases, ASUS equipped its ROG Phone lineup with the flagship processor from Qualcomm over the years, with the latest smartphone getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which is similar to Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra's US version.

ASUS is now ensuring the world that its ROG Phone series is in good hands with the latest developments introduced to its ninth-generation release of the gaming smartphone, now featuring a newfound focus. Artificial intelligence will play a massive role in the ROG Phone 9 as not only will it feature onboard AI, but gaming will also get enhancements from the technology, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.