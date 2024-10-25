OpenAI to Reveal Latest AI Model This December but What Does It Bring?

December is set to be a massive month for one of the biggest artificial intelligence companies in the world, OpenAI, as it was revealed that the company is planning to release its new AI model to the world. This "next big thing" over at OpenAI's developments will be called the 'Orion,' and it is reportedly its 'frontier' model that will usher in another new era for the company.

This new AI model will debut the latest experiences that OpenAI has worked on, and it is regarded to be one to look out for as it focuses on the latest advancements, following their iconic GPT models.

OpenAI Set for its New AI Model to Release by December

The Verge's latest report details the massive plans by OpenAI where it will debut another massive AI model to the world, and it will be called the Orion which is set to be its most impressive so far. According to unnamed sources, OpenAI's Orion is a frontier model, and it will not be like the previous releases of the company where it will be released via ChatGPT and made widely available.

In this December release, OpenAI will offer its collaborators and partners to take advantage of what Orion has to offer where they are given the chance to build their products, services, and more around the model.

However, sources are still unsure regarding what OpenAI's exact plans would be, particularly if the Orion is set to succeed the GPT-4 model and be called the GPT-5. It is important to note that this release plan may not go—well, as planned—and the December debut may not push through.

What Does the OpenAI Orion Have to Offer?

Another source revealed that OpenAI and Microsoft are already working on Orion to be the next AI model to power the Redmond software giant's Azure cloud platform this November, but both companies declined to comment on the subject.

It remains unknown when OpenAI will bring Orion over to power ChatGPT like the previous GPT-4, but it was previously teased by a company executive that it is 100 times more powerful than the current model.

OpenAI and its Developments

It is almost two years since OpenAI first debuted ChatGPT to the world and gave the public an introduction to the next generation of artificial intelligence, a model capable of creating volumes of content in only one prompt. However, the company followed up with a massive 2023 which offered more to experience, and this year's releases topped it off with the introduction of its AI video generator, Sora.

The world also saw massive updates for ChatGPT made available this year, focusing on its improvements to the large language model (LLM) with GPT-4o and GPT-4o1 that also debuted SearchGPT capabilities. Alongside this, there was also the 'Advanced Voice Mode' which was a revelation for many as it takes voice assistants to the next level.

Earlier this year, there was also OpenAI's debut of the DALL-E 3, the next-gen version of its AI image generator, later made available to access for free.

OpenAI was not too shabby with its developments and releases this year, but it seems that these are not yet enough for the company as one more artificial intelligence model is on its way in more than a month. Come December, OpenAI will reportedly introduce its frontier model called Orion to the world, with its plans focusing on the Holiday season to deliver another next-gen experience to all.