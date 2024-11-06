Xbox Game Pass Standard Drop New Titles Featuring 'Harold Halibut' and 'Turnip Boy Robs a Bank'

The Xbox Game Pass Standard service library is up and running for new titles featuring Harold Halibut, and three more games.

A big number of subscribers will play and enjoy titles without waiting around for day-one releases—a privilege normally only available on more expensive memberships like PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (XGP Ultimate).

New Chapter for Xbox Game Pass Standard

For those wondering why the old console tier is nowhere to be found, Microsoft has ditched it and rebranded it as the new Xbox Game Pass Standard. According to GameRant, the update allowed for a cheaper $14.99 per month subscription fee but included a crucial differentiation: the standard tier doesn't offer the same access to day-one releases as is available with its Ultimate or PC counterparts.

It's a behavior shift for many, and Microsoft has slowly added substance to the Xbox Game Pass Standard by dropping some of the day-one titles a few months after the date of the release.

This latest roster of Xbox Game Pass Standard's November 6 addition will be an excellent example. These games- whether these are narrative-driven adventures to action-paced thrillers-all provide a good mix to subscribers.

New Titles Added to Xbox Game Pass Standard

In case you're curious, carry on reading and know the newly added titles on Xbox Game Pass Standard.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank . This completely ridiculous and weird game has quickly won friends. Its new sequel, this time as a spin-off of the game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, comedies, and puzzles also bring fun times.

. This completely ridiculous and weird game has quickly won friends. Its new sequel, this time as a spin-off of the game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, comedies, and puzzles also bring fun times. The Rewinder. This 2021 game recently arrived on Xbox consoles in April 2024 and is now playable on Xbox Game Pass Standard. This is a fresh, narrative-driven game that is unique because it combines time manipulation mechanics with a beautiful art style. It's one of those games that all story-rich adventure fans just have to play.

This 2021 game recently arrived on Xbox consoles in April 2024 and is now playable on Xbox Game Pass Standard. This is a fresh, narrative-driven game that is unique because it combines time manipulation mechanics with a beautiful art style. It's one of those games that all story-rich adventure fans just have to play. Go Mecha Ball Action. This action-packed and fast-paced game takes any player into the science fiction twist of combat and speed, high speed. In Go Mecha Ball, you get to experience something that has been missing.

This action-packed and fast-paced game takes any player into the science fiction twist of combat and speed, high speed. In Go Mecha Ball, you get to experience something that has been missing. Harold Halibut. A narrative-driven adventure takes you deep into a beautifully underwater world: Harold Halibut, available exclusively for Xbox Series X|S for Xbox Game Pass Standard members. It takes you on a deep character development journey as it moves through an intriguing storyline.

What's In Store for Xbox Game Pass Standard?

Xbox Game Pass Standard has a library not as deep as other higher-tier versions of the subscription service, although Microsoft has added content to its catalog. It now intends to release games on day one of the Standard edition with six months between the first appearance and release of the version of Game Pass.

In late summer 2024, the company said this would be the case moving forward but does not yet say how that will go for titles that were not announced as a day-one release.

A list of the latest titles added to the library in support of this strategy is that both The Rewinder and Go Mecha Ball have been available on PC Game Pass and XGP Ultimate for months now.

Among the announced titles are also some of the significant reveals teased by Microsoft during E3 2024, such as STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Nine Sols.

Both should hit the market a bit later in November, becoming a part of the second lineup announcement for Xbox Game Pass this month. The upcoming release of Goat Simulator Remastered and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will bring even more diversity both to PC Game Pass subscribers and XGP Ultimate.

Meanwhile, GameSpot reports that the following games will soon bid goodbye to Xbox Game Pass:

Dicey Dungeons

Dungeons 4

Goat Simulator

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name

Persona 5 Tactica

Somerville

Indeed, X Game Pass Standard is constantly evolving, bringing forth newer and more exciting titles with each passing month while retaining that accessible price.

With their month-after-month additions and surprise launch once in a while, the real commitment from Microsoft will only come through the expansion of their catalog for the benefit of all growing subscribers.