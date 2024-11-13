Cadillac Vistiq EV Debuts New SUV With 300 Miles of Range, Vehicle-to-Home Charging, and MORE

Cadillac has a new electric vehicle introduced to the world, and the Vistiq is its latest luxury SUV which expands its clean energy fleet and offers significant new features that do not sacrifice its performance. The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is coming next year to deliver the latest from General Motors' fleet, offering a new option from its existing SUV lineup powered by its batteries.

The company delivered significant improvements to the electric vehicle since the last two EV SUVs that it released, with its upgraded features putting it ahead of the Lyriq and Escalade IQ.

Cadillac Debuts the Vistiq EV, New Luxury SUV Coming Soon

Cadillac introduces the world to its latest electric vehicle, the Vistiq, which centers on yet another luxury take on these clean energy cars, following its IQ lineup with a third SUV that debuted into the market.

"With the addition of VISTIQ, Cadillac will be one of the only brands to offer an EV entry in every luxury SUV segment," said John Roth, Global Cadillac's vice president.

One of the most notable features of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is its three rows of seats that are capable of seating six to seven passengers onboard, including the driver, which still centers on comfort and luxury.

It is given a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system that comes standard to the new luxury SUV, together with its Air Ride Adaptive suspension that assures smooth performance alongside its powerful electric drivetrain, on a 102 kWh battery.

New Features on the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV

The 2025 Cadillac Vistiq EV brings an estimated 300 miles of range, similar to the Lyriq, with 615 horsepower and 650 lb. ft. of "near-instant" torque. One of the most notable features of Cadillac's latest Vistiq EV SUV is its Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bidirectional charging capabilities that can offer power to houses, in case of outages.

Moreover, it also features an Active Rear Steer that centers on improved maneuverability, as well as a "swept-back windshield" and "Black Crystal Shield" grille which it borrowed from the Escalade IQ.

The vehicle will start at around $78,790 and will be available by Summer 2025.

Cadillac's Electric Car Development

Electrification is massive over at General Motors, particularly its luxury brand, Cadillac, with its subsidiary company joining the company's early adoption of clean energy vehicles which initially focused on the Ultium platform. Cadillac's first EV based on the Ultium was the Lyriq electric vehicle, and it introduced a crossover SUV which was one of the popular EVs in the market when it sold.

The company later followed it up with another electric vehicle taking on the Ultium platform two years ago when it introduced its luxury sedan, the Celestiq, which shortly followed Lyriq's release. The company launched its new era of mobility with its electrified cars, focusing on the 'IQ' lineup which centers on luxury battery-powered cars that are updated each year.

This year, the world saw Cadillac's release of its renowned Escalade transforming into a clean energy car, now regarded as the Escalade IQ, and it is currently the most expensive EV available in its lineup. GM's Cadillac introduced a new electric vehicle in the form factor of its famed SUVs, offering a base option between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ, with V2H capabilities, coming next year.