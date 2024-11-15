Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has seemingly turned on its creator after it told an X user that the source of most misinformation on the platform is its owner.

"Based on various analyses, social media sentiment, and reports, Elon Musk has been identified as one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X since he acquired the platform," Grok told X user Gary Koepnick, which he shared in a post to X.

It also pointed to numerous instances in which the X owner spread misinformation.

"Musk has made numerous posts that have been criticized for promoting or endorsing misinformation, especially related to political events, elections, health issues like COVID-19, and conspiracy theories. His endorsements or interactions with content from controversial figures or accounts with a history of spreading misinformation have also contributed to this perception," according to the platform's AI tool.

Grok added that Musk's posts spreading misinformation are especially harmful considering he has a large following of 204.8 million users and high visibility, which the AI chatbot conceded "can have real-world consequences, especially during significant events like elections."

