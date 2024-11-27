Are iPhones Losing Popularity? 'Minimal Growth' Amidst Global Phone Sales Recovery Led by Android

Apple remains the second most valuable company in the world and iPhones are among the most popular in many countries, but this is not what a recent study on global smartphone sales is saying. Instead, it regarded that the iPhone lineup is only seeing "minimal growth" in the global smartphone market, and it has been overtaken by Android which is currently thriving.

It is known that the smartphone industry previously saw a slowdown in their performance based on overall sales, but as the market recently saw recovery for the better, Apple's iPhones are stuck in a slump.

iPhones Saw 'Minimal Growth' Amidst Global Market Recovery

The latest data published by the International Data Corporation (IDC) shared the global smartphone market's stellar recovery after hard times struck, but there is one company being left behind in the dust, and that is Apple. It was reported that Apple only saw "minimal growth" in its global iPhone sales this 2024 as it faced significant challenges in the market.

It was revealed that Apple was only able to increase its global smartphone shipments by 0.4 percent, significantly behind the overall global smartphone shipments number which recorded a 6.2 percent increase and reached 1.24 billion devices.

However, the latest data revealed that while Apple's iPhone sales slumped, the Cupertino tech giant was able to maintain its top position as the profit leader in the market, thanks to its premium pricing.

Are Apple's iPhones No Longer Popular in the World?

Android smartphones saw a 7.6 percent growth and recorded a strong performance this year across different markets like the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, thanks to manufacturers' cheaper smartphone models.

While Apple may be behind on Android's ramping global smartphone sales, the IDC claimed that it foresees a 3.1 percent growth for Apple's iPhones come next year which trumps the forecasted 1.7 percent for its rivals.

The Massive Chinese Competition for Apple

The US versus China narrative does not end with its governments, known for their significant rivalry and massive restrictions that prevented the East Asian country from accessing American technology, especially amidst the AI race. However, Apple is also facing massive competition where the company went on a significant dip by as much as 24 percent on its iPhone sales in China during 2024's first 6 weeks.

Previously, Huawei made a noteworthy rally with the latest developments made available to the public, and it is an important one for the Chinese tech company as they designed their devices from the ground up. However, this is one of the top reasons why Apple trailed in the Chinese market despite being the previous number-one-ranked smartphone company, with its shipments seeing a steep 25 percent drop.

The entire smartphone market in the world saw massive hardships over the past months and years, as all brands faced struggles to sell their units on the market, especially for the big players. Apple's iPhone woes are not yet over despite the latest report about the global market bouncing back after the perilous period, with the company only seeing minimal growth, in contrast to Android.