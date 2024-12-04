Did Sony Add Controller-Free Hand Tracking For PlayStation VR2? New Demo Boasts 60 FPS Tracking Rate

Sony is making strides in the world of VR gaming by launching controller-free hand tracking on the PlayStation VR2 announced at SIGGRAPH Asia 2024.

During the event, the video game giant says that the feature promises a more immersive and intuitive experience as it will allow gamers to interact with their virtual environments without needing controllers.

PlayStation VR2 Gets a Major Upgrade with Hand Tracking

According to Upload VR, the hand tracking feature coming on PlayStation VR2 is touted to be a game-changer for VR gaming, providing alternative input to the traditional controllers. Hand tracking is an existing feature on rival headsets, such as Meta Quest, Pico, and HTC Vive.

Yet, Sony's demo is important because it adds an extra layer of interaction to their PlayStation VR2, which makes it more competitive in the growing VR market.

How Does PlayStation VR2 Hand Tracking Work?

The hand tracking feature, now available with the latest SDK of PlayStation 5, allows for real-time tracking of a player's hand movements at a smooth rate of 60 FPS. This ensures that the hands are displayed with low latency, providing a fluid and realistic experience.

The technology could be used for interface navigation, social interaction, and even casual gaming. This will further enrich experiences in VR and offer users more natural controls while expanding gameplay possibilities.

Sony's development team for VR is opening opportunities for developers to integrate hand tracking into their games and, therefore, likely will form part of future PlayStation VR2 titles.

As it stands, several VR games popular on platforms like Meta Quest could be updated or ported to PlayStation VR2 with the new hand-tracking functionality.

Games like Unplugged and Maestro could take full advantage of this feature, allowing players to interact with music or environmental elements using only their hands.

Why Is This Announcement Important?

Even though the hand tracking feature in PlayStation VR2 was already previewed at SIGGRAPH Asia 2024, one is still surprised that Sony has not made an official announcement regarding it.

To introduce a feature like that at a computer graphics conference without a formal press release seems a bit unusual. However, the feature is ready for developers to get started, as the latest SDK for PlayStation 5 has come out, allowing them to integrate hand tracking seamlessly into their games.

Also, in the wake of the cut in price for Sony PlayStation VR2, Sony made this move. Two days ago, the cost of the headset was decreased to $350. As such, it would mean that the new users can look forward to something entirely different as they buy the PlayStation VR2, thereby furthering their VR gaming experience.

Future Possibilities of Hand Tracking in Games

It can fundamentally change the design of PlayStation VR2 VR games by introducing controller-free hand tracking. This could open up the design of more immersive titles, allowing players to physically interact with the game world and social experiences, which would be much more engaging. This can create a variety of creative possibilities, ranging from fitness games to more dynamic, gesture-driven gameplay.

In return, as more games begin to take advantage of this new technology, it may well encourage both new and continuing players to go out and explore PlayStation VR2 in a completely different way.

If Sony's hand-tracking feature is widely accepted, it will surely mark the beginning of a new generation of interactive, controller-free gaming that many enthusiasts have been waiting for.