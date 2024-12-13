Luigi Mangione's Manifesto Now Taken Down on Reddit—And Users Are Getting Angry

Luigi Mangione has gained significant notoriety as he was suspected to be the shooter who slain United Healthcare's CEO Brian Thompson and his manifesto is now being taken down on Reddit. There have been many subreddits that saw parts or clippings of the manifesto being posted to communities but moderators and Reddit themselves were removing the published content.

It was revealed by Reddit that it is because these posts are in violation of their content policies, and the social networking platform's actions are getting Redditors angry because of their proactive removals.

Luigi Mangione's Manifesto is Being Taken Down Actively on Reddit

Reddit has begun taking down posts that feature, concerns, or links to Luigi Mangione's manifesto, particularly with the recent arrest of the individual who is the primary suspect behind the United Healthcare CEO's death. According to Engadget, posts that are related to the suspected killer's 261-word manifesto are a violation of its long-time existing "violent content" policy.

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed that the company has been going against the manifesto posts as these are in direct violation of their violent content rules. The existing rule states to users to "Do not post content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual (including oneself) or a group of people;" to start off.

Several subreddits and communities are now finding "Removed by Reddit" notices on the posts concerning the 26-year-old's manifesto.

Users Are Getting Angry Against Reddit's Take Downs

According to the reports, Redditors are getting angry and frustrated against the platform for taking down said posts regarding Mangione and his manifesto. Additionally, Reddit also enforced a new action where it automatically blocks user posts that share a link to Ken Klippenstein's Substack post which contains the entire 261-word manifesto for the public to read.

That being said, Redditors may still discuss the manifesto and its content, but inciting action based on it or other violent content will not be permitted on the platform.

Reddit and its News Aggregator Platform

For a long time, Reddit has been one of the top sources of massive information on the web, and one of the best things that users appreciate about the platform is its active community which shares insights, tips, and more for all to see. Because of its rich human-made content, Reddit has also been the target of AI companies for data training, but the company has previously issued a warning against those illegally scraping.

The company made significant changes to its experiences over the past years, especially after its 2023 shift towards an IPO, particularly as Reddit began its partnerships with AI companies, including OpenAI, to deliver new features for all.Generative AI has taken over many industries with its massive capabilities, and this includes Reddit which now offers a chatbot, an AI translation tool, and more.

It is known that when users cannot find decent answers from search engine results, Reddit is the next best thing to check out to find data or information for one's knowledge or research, with the communities from different subreddits being significantly helpful. However, for those who are looking for Luigi Mangione's manifesto, prepare to be disappointed and angry at Reddit as they do not want it accessible on their platform.